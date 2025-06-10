Bitcoin, U.S. crypto stocks rise as more firms eye fresh BTC investments

U.S. crypto-linked stocks closed higher, tracking a 4% rise in Bitcoin to $110,150 as more publicly traded companies announced BTC purchases.

The gains extended into after-hours trading.

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group (CRCL) rose 7% to close at $115.25, adding another 2.2% after-hours. Leading crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) gained 4.27%, followed by a 0.87% bump after the bell. Peers CleanSpark (CLSK) and MARA Holdings (MARA) both advanced over 3%, with additional after-hours gains near 1%. Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose 2.74%, climbing a further 1.2% post-market.

MicroStrategy (MSTR), known for its large Bitcoin holdings, gained 4.71% with a 1% after-hours rise to $396.61.

Meanwhile, Robinhood (HOOD) fell 2% after being left out of the S&P 500’s quarterly rebalancing, despite market speculation it would be added. It recovered slightly after hours, up 0.8%.

Rival platform eToro (ETOR) surged 10.5% on the day and another 2.4% post-market. Coinbase (COIN) gained 2% to close at $256.63.

Bitcoin’s continued rally is driving more public firms to accumulate the asset. On Monday, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced a 100 BTC purchase following an $18 million raise, though shares closed down 8.7% before rebounding 5.2% after-hours.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) climbed 4.2% after disclosing it had added $13 million worth of Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 920 BTC at an average cost of $98,760.

Bitcoin remains on track to retest its May 22 high of $112,000, supported by easing market concerns and resumed U.S.–China trade talks.