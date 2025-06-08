Biafra war was a ‘Difficult Necessity’ to preserve unity – Gowon

Yakubu Gowon

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has described the Nigerian Civil War as a “difficult necessity” aimed at preserving the nation’s unity, calling on citizens to embrace forgiveness, reconciliation, and mutual respect.

Gowon made this statement during the Annual Conference of the Anglican Men’s Christian Fellowship held at Saint Matthew’s Anglican Church, Maitama, Abuja, over the weekend. The event drew attendance from prominent religious and political figures, including the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Reflecting on the 1967–1970 conflict, Gowon, who led Nigeria through the war, said his actions were motivated not by hatred but by a resolve to keep Nigeria united.

“I always remember the Civil War. It was the most difficult period of my life,” he said. “It was not my choice, but I had to be there and do what I did to keep this country together. It was never about hatred. There is love and respect between us.”

The 91-year-old elder statesman recounted the personal losses he endured during the war, including the death of his close friend, Major Arthur Unegbe, and noted that his decisions were guided by prayer, integrity, and compassion.

Gowon urged Nigerians to continue supporting efforts to promote national unity, peace, and understanding across all ethnic and religious boundaries.

“This is my prayer, and I ask your prayers for Nigeria so that we can continue to unite and live together as one people — whether Christian, Muslim, or unbeliever,” he added.

Primate Ndukuba, in his address, called on national leaders to govern with the fear of God and genuine love for the people, identifying corruption, nepotism, and greed as major contributors to Nigeria’s struggles. He also urged President Bola Tinubu to monitor his appointees closely.

“The Church will continue to raise men and women of integrity for the nation,” Ndukuba assured.

Isaac Chukwudi, President of the Abuja Diocesan Christian Men’s Fellowship, acknowledged the hardship many Nigerians are facing and encouraged men to remain steadfast in their roles within the family and society.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by John-Kennedy Opara, commended the awardees for their steadfastness and moral character.

“These men have touched lives, and God has used them in many ways to impact the nation,” Opara said.

The event culminated with the presentation of Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Awards to distinguished personalities including General Gowon, former High Commissioner to the UK Dr. Christopher Kolade, and Owelle Gilbert Chikellu, for their exemplary service to the Church, nation, and humanity.