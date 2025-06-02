Biafra: Mayrock memorial ‘ll unite Nigeria, heal wounds – LP Directorate

Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has officially commissioned the Bruce Mayrock Memorial.

This memorial honours the American student who set himself on fire in 1969 to protest the world’s silence on the Biafran genocide.

The project is seen as a symbolic link between the past and present and has received praise as a step toward healing and unity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Comrade Marcel Ngogbehei, Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, the memorial was called ‘historic and healing.’

It was described as a reminder of the need for truth, justice, and reconciliation.

The statement also commended Bianca Ojukwu for honouring the legacy of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the respected Biafran leader.

“This act is both historic and healing. It serves as a symbolic bridge between continents, between the past and the present, and between suppressed memory and emerging truth,” the statement read.

The unveiling comes at a time when many in Nigeria’s South East still feel marginalized, a lingering effect of the Biafran War.

Supported by the Tinubu administration, Ambassador Ojukwu’s action has been seen as a positive move and a boost for the federal government’s image among peace advocates.

“This action aligns with our core values: historical truth, social justice, and inclusive national healing. It shows that even within today’s complex political climate, there are still voices within government who remember, who empathize, and who are willing to act,” said Ngogbehei.

The Labour Party’s Directorate promised to support the memorial project, especially by educating young Nigerians on the importance of remembering history and promoting reconciliation.

“Your courage, Your Excellency, serves as an enduring example to all Nigerians in public and private life,” the statement stressed, referring to both Dim Ojukwu and Bruce Mayrock as lasting symbols of sacrifice and justice,” the statement added.

Ambassador Ojukwu’s act has been described as a powerful gesture of reconciliation, combining remembrance with a call for national healing.

Bruce Mayrock, though American, remains a symbol of global empathy and moral courage. His memorial in Nigeria reflects the international importance of the country’s journey toward peace and unity.

The initiative is being welcomed as a timely reminder to confront past injustices and work toward building a stronger, united Nigeria.