10 Best Crypto Casinos in 2025: Top Crypto Gambling Sites for Big Payouts 

Slowly but surely, Bitcoin casino sites have taken over the internet.

And it’s no wonder – faster withdrawals, zero fees, and exclusive games and bonuses are just some of the benefits that come with the best crypto casinos.

Our experts have sourced the internet for you. Each online casino we’ve chosen accepts a variety of crypto payment methods, and they’re all safe, provably fair, and secure to use. BitStarz topped our list, but there are more BTC casinos to explore.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Best Crypto Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Crypto welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

Over 4,500 online casino games

Live chat support is available 24/7

Variety of cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Live games not available in some regions

Design won’t be for everyone

Bitstarz was launched in 2014 and is owned and operated by Damma N.V. It is a well-known crypto casino for high rollers, accepting a variety of digital coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.

Crypto Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

When you sign up at Bitstarz, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins on your first four deposits.

The maximum bet per game round before fulfilling the wagering requirement is 0.15mBTC. The bonuses are given as follows:

On your first deposit at Bitstarz, you can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins;

You’ll be given 20 free spins instantly and 160 free spins over the next eight days. You must deposit at least 1.00 mBTC and 0.20 mBTC to qualify for the free spins and bonus, respectively.

On your second and third deposits, you’ll get a 50% bonus of up to 1 BTC and 2 BTC, respectively.

On your fourth deposit, you get a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC.

Bitstarz gives returning customers a 50% reload bonus of up to 0.11 BTC every Monday. To be eligible for this bonus, you must deposit at least 0.20 mBTC. The maximum you can bet on a game with the bonus funds is 0.15 mBTC.

Other promotions at Bitstarz include:

Slots wars: Bitstarz runs a weekly slots tournament with a prize pool of $5,000 & 5,000 Free Spins for the top 150 players.

Table wars: You can win a share of the $10,000 cash prize weekly when you play table games at Bitstarz.

VIP Program: 4.9/5

Bitstarz has a VIP club for high rollers and other loyal customers. And there are several ways in which you can become a VIP member at this casino:

Signing up: You can instantly join the VIP club by selecting the VIP welcome package and making an initial deposit of at least $1,000.

If you demonstrate that you are a high roller by making large deposits, having a high win rate, and staking highly, you will be eligible for the VIP club and automatically receive an invite.

Benefits of being a VIP club member:

You get enhanced bonus offers; you even get to customize your bonus plans.

You’re given an experienced VIP manager who will handle all your needs.

Fast and unlimited payouts: your payouts will be prioritized by the cashier.

Access new casino games before other players.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Bitstarz accepts deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

The minimum deposit limits for cryptocurrencies are 0.1 mBTC, 1 mBCH, 0.01 LTC, 0.01 ETH, 0.01 BNB, 1 TRX, 1 ADA, 5 USDT, and 1 DOGE.

2. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino Site with Big Withdrawal Limits

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Wide variety of live casino games

Payouts are processed within 24 hours

Reputable gaming providers

Cons:

Some payouts come with fees

Other Bitcoin casinos have more slots

Ignition Casino, a top destination for poker players, was established in 2016 and is owned and operated by Beaufort Media N.V.

It’s licensed by the Curacao eGaming authority, and while it’s mostly known for the excellent poker section, it definitely deserves its place on our list of the best crypto casinos for many reasons.

Crypto Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

When you register and make your first deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin at Ignition, you’ll get a welcome bonus of up to $3,000, a welcome casino bonus of 150% up to $1,500, and a welcome poker bonus of 150% up to $1,500.

The casino bonus is subject to a 25x wagering requirement, and the poker bonus is released at a rate of $1 per 30 ignition miles you earn in Poker.

If you want to play with your friends at Ignition, you can opt for the referral program. When you refer your friends to Ignition and they make their first deposit, you’ll get a $100 bonus plus $25 if they deposit using crypto.

Other bonuses and promotions at Ignition include:

Royal flush bonus: Get a 50% bonus of up to $200 when you play Texas Hold’em cash games at Ignition Casino. The bonus has no rollover requirement.

Bad beat bonus: If you lose your Aces Full of Kings, you’ll get a 100% beat bonus of up to $1,000.

Weekly free rolls: Players with Chrome Level status or higher of the Ignition Rewards Program can participate in the Weekly Free Roll Tournament and win $2,500.

Weekly boost: Ignition gives multiple offers every Monday, including reload bonuses, free spins, and tournament tickets. The bonuses are based on your wagering record — high rollers get higher bonuses.

VIP Program: 4.85/5

You’ll earn Ignition Miles when you play casino games at Ignition; the more you play, the more miles you earn. You can redeem the ignition miles for some extra bonuses. Ignition has several loyalty levels. The higher the level, the higher the redemption rates. As you continue playing, you’ll rack up lifetime miles that are used to determine your reward level.

Different casino games earn you different Ignition Miles: Slots – 3 miles per dollar, video poker – 1 mile per dollar, table games – 0.5 miles per dollar, specialty games – 10 miles per dollar, Thundercrash – 1 mile per dollar and Reels and Wheels XL – 1 mile per dollar.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

At Ignition, you can deposit and withdraw funds using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin and other methods like vouchers and credit/debit cards.

Cryptocurrency deposits are 100% fee-free, while credit cards have some fees to consider – yet another reason to go for crypto. Cryptocurrency payouts are usually processed within 24 hours.

The deposit limits for the various payment options are as follows:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin: $10 – $5,000

Ethereum: $50 – $5,000

Tether: $5 – none

VISA/Mastercard:$20 – $1,500

Matchpay: $20 – $2,000

Bank transfer: $50 – $450

Withdrawal limits are as follows:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV: $10 – $9,500

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin: $10 – $2,500

Ethereum, Tether: $50 – $2,500

Matchpay: $20 – $2,000

Bank wire transfer: $1,500 – $9,500

3. Super Slots – Best Crypto Casino for BTC Slots

Pros:

Over 400 online slots

Welcome bonus of up to $4,000

Round-the-clock customer support

15+ cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

No VIP/loyalty program

Not the best for poker players

Super Slots Casino, established in 2020, is licensed by the Panama Gaming Commission. This high-roller casino offers over 400 online slot titles and a variety of table games, specialty games, and live dealers.

Crypto Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

When you sign up and make a first deposit using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you’ll get a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000 — one of the highest match percentages of all the best Bitcoin casinos on this list.

The minimum deposit to be eligible for this bonus is $20. The bonus has a 10x maximum win multiplier with a maximum win cap of $10,000. Note that the offer isn’t eligible for live dealers.

Returning customers can claim 10% of their weekly losses up to $250; the minimum loss to be eligible for this bonus is $1,000, which will fit you if you bet high. Additionally, players can claim a 50% match-up bonus of up to $250 every Tuesday. You can claim it twice every Tuesday, and it expires after seven days.

Other promotions available in this Casino include:

Ultimate spin-off: You’ll get an invitation to the weekly Cash Slots Tournament when you play on at least four different days in a week and generate a $4,000 total handle. If you finish among the top 24, you’ll get a share of the $5,000 cash prize.

Super slot of the week: Play a different Super Slot each week and get 20 free spins. To qualify for the offer, you must play at least 100 free spins on the Super Slot of the week. Winnings from free spins are capped at $100.

Refer a friend: When you refer your friends to Super Slots, you’ll get a 300% bonus of up to $200 on your friend’s initial deposit. To qualify for this bonus, your friend must deposit at least $25.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

In addition to accepting traditional payment options like credit cards, bank wire transfers, and checks, Super Slots Casino accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies, which offer higher deposit and withdrawal limits than other payment options.

Deposit limits at Super Slot are as follows:

Bitcoin: $20 – $500,000

Bitcoin cash, Cardano, Ethereum, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Binance, Polygon, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USDC: $20 – $100,000

Credit cards: $25 – $2,500

Money order: $300 – $9,000

Bank wire transfer: $500 – $10,000

Withdrawal limits at Super Slot Casino are as follows:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Tether, Tron, Shibu Inu: $50 – $100,000

Bitcoin cash, Cardano, Litecoin, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Binance, Polygon, Ripple, Solana, Stellar: $20 – $100,000

Money order: $500 – $3,000

Bank wire transfer: $500 – $25,000

4. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $3,750

24/7 customer support on live chat

No transaction fees when using crypto

Over 150 online slots

Also has sports betting

Cons:

Could use a better design

Accepts less cryptocurrencies than some other sites

Bovada was established in 2011 and is one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the gambling market. It is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Commission and is owned by Mohawk Morris Gaming Group (MMGG).

Crypto Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

When you sign up at Bovada, you’ll get a welcome bonus of up to $3,750 on your first three deposits using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

You get a 125% bonus of up to $1,250 and a similar amount on your two subsequent deposits.

The site’s affiliate program offers you a 200% bonus of up to $275 on your friends’ initial deposit. You must make a minimum $20 deposit to be eligible for this promotion, and your friend must also deposit a minimum of $20. There is a 5x wagering requirement for this bonus.

Lastly, you can win a share of a $5,000 prize pool every month by playing the ‘Crypto Miner.’

VIP Program: 4.6/5

When you play your favorite casino games at this Bitcoin casino, you’ll earn reward points, which you can redeem for cash bonuses.

It’s worth noting that points vary based on the casino game you choose to play:

Slots: 3 points per dollar

Specialty games: 15 points per dollar

Table games: 1 point per dollar

Video poker: 1.5 points per dollar

Arcade: 1.5 points per dollar

Poker tournaments: 15 points per dollar

Banking options: 4.65/5

Bovada accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin and other payment methods like VISA, Mastercard, person-to-person transfer, and MatchPay.

The deposit limits are:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin: $10 – $5,000

Ethereum: $50 – $5,000

USDT: $5 – $5,000

And the withdrawal limits are:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV: $10 – $9,500

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum: $10 – $2,500

Tether: $50 – $2,500

Bitcoin payouts are processed within 24 hours, while for other cryptos, payouts are usually released within an hour.

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casinos

The main factors we considered while ranking the best crypto casinos for high rollers are:

Payment limits : We considered the maximum deposit and withdrawal limits for each cryptocurrency option at the best Bitcoin casinos. High-rollers prefer casinos that have high deposits and withdrawals.

: We considered the maximum deposit and withdrawal limits for each cryptocurrency option at the best Bitcoin casinos. High-rollers prefer casinos that have high deposits and withdrawals. Bonus offers and promotions available : We ranked the high roller casinos based on the variety of bonus offers available for new and returning players. Online gambling casinos that offer huge deposit bonuses with low wagering requirements and quality loyalty programs rank higher.

: We ranked the high roller casinos based on the variety of bonus offers available for new and returning players. Online gambling casinos that offer huge deposit bonuses with low wagering requirements and quality loyalty programs rank higher. Reputation: We have checked and confirmed that the top crypto casinos are licensed and regulated by local authorities. Playing at the best Bitcoin casinos guarantees that your personal and financial information is safe.

Why Is Bitstarz the Best Bitcoin Casino?

Bitstarz is ranked as the best crypto casino for high rollers for the following reasons:

Excellent bonuses: New customers at Bitstarz get a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins. Returning players can claim a 50% reload bonus of up to 0.11 BTC. On top of that, you can claim 200 free spins every Wednesday.

Variety of payment options: Bitstarz accepts deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

VIP program: As a VIP club member, you can benefit from enhanced and customized bonus offers, a dedicated VIP manager, fast and unlimited payouts, and early access to new casino games. You also earn points that you can redeem for cash bonuses.

Best Crypto Casinos — FAQs

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Yes, cryptocurrency casinos are safe so long as you sign up to reputable and licensed sites.

So, make sure to check out reviews of the best crypto casinos (like this one) and check their licensing status before you decide which site to use.

Who Are High Rollers at Crypto Casinos?

High rollers are players who wager frequently and stake large amounts of money in online casino games. The best Bitcoin casinos give extra benefits to high rollers, including enhanced bonuses and VIP club membership.

Which Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

Bitstarz is the best crypto casino for high rollers. New customers get a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins, and existing players get a reload bonus of up to 0.11BTC. It has over 4,000 online casino games, an amazing VIP program, and accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Casinos for Me?

When choosing the best crypto casino for you, you should double-check the variety of bonuses and promotions offered, rollover requirements on the bonuses, available payment options, and VIP programs.

Comparing the 3 Best Crypto Casinos

Bitstarz : This is the best crypto casino for high rollers overall. New customers can claim a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins on their first four deposits. This online casino has over 4,000 online casino games for you to check out.

: This is the best crypto casino for high rollers overall. New customers can claim a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins on their first four deposits. This online casino has over 4,000 online casino games for you to check out. Ignition : Using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you can deposit up to $5,000 per transaction and withdraw as much as $9,500.

: Using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, you can deposit up to $5,000 per transaction and withdraw as much as $9,500. Super Slots: This casino accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Cardano, USDT, and Litecoin.

How To Sign Up at the Best Crypto Casinos

Use the following procedure to sign up at the best Bitcoin casinos for high rollers – we have used our top pick, Bitstarz, as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Use our link to access Bitstarz’s website

Click the ‘Sign-up’ icon

Enter your email

Create your username and password

Select your preferred currency

Click ‘Confirm’ to agree to the T&Cs

Step 2: Deposit Funds Into Your Account

Log in using your username and password

Proceed to the deposit section

Choose your preferred deposit option

Enter the amount you’d like to deposit

Claim your first deposit bonus

Start playing!

Tips To Know When Playing at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Even though gambling is all about luck, there are still a few key tips to keep in mind when playing at the best Bitcoin casinos. Let’s check them out.

Examine the tournament’s rules : Risks are always present in competitions. However, the risks should be reasonable; no competition should demand significant investment from you while providing meager rewards.

: Risks are always present in competitions. However, the risks should be reasonable; no competition should demand significant investment from you while providing meager rewards. Play online slots : Most online slots have a 100% contribution to your wagering requirement; hence playing slots ensures you fulfill the wagering requirement faster.

: Most online slots have a 100% contribution to your wagering requirement; hence playing slots ensures you fulfill the wagering requirement faster. Go for Bitcoin casino games with a high RTP: RTP (Return To Player) represents your chances of winning at a casino game; higher RTPs give you more chances of winning.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Crypto Casinos?

Our experts have reviewed the best cryptocurrency casinos for high rollers. These casinos offer high deposit and withdrawal limits, top-notch VIP programs, and enhanced bonuses and promotions.

Bitstarz, our top pick, gives new customers a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and a reload bonus of up to 0.11 BTC. Customers can choose from 10 cryptocurrencies and play over 4,000 online casino games.

Remember to check all of the other best Bitcoin casinos on our list; they have unique offers and features you can explore. Also, remember to gamble responsibly.

