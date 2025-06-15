Benue Killings: Tinubu directs security chiefs to implement earlier directive

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs to implement his earlier directive to bring lasting peace and security to Benue.



President Tinubu renewed his order in the wake of the latest round of reprisal attacks that led to the death of many people, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hyacinth Alia on Sunday confirmed the killing of 59 persons at Yelewata on Saturday, where unidentified gunmen attacked the border town.



Addressing journalists at the Government House, Alia said the figures were based on physical head counts by security agencies working with families of those killed.



Among those killed were military and civil defence personnel who fought to defend Yelewata against the attacks.

“On the President’s directive, intelligence chiefs, police and the military have arrived in the state to direct security operations and restore sanity,” the President stated.



Tinubu equally charged the governor to convene reconciliation meetings and dialogue among the warring parties to bring lasting peace and harmonious coexistence between farmers, herders and communities.



Describing the killings and bloodletting as inhuman and anti-progress, Tinubu called on political leaders and community leaders in conflict areas to stop fuelling the crisis through unguarded utterances and statements that could further inflame tensions.



“They should also rein in those who go out to cause provocations and ignite reprisal.



“The latest news of wanton killings in Benue is very depressing. We must not allow this bloodletting to continue unabated. Enough is now enough.



“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict and prosecute them,” said the President.



He stated that political and community leaders in Benue must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.



“This is the time for Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue.



“Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are identified and addressed with fairness, openness and justice,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard News