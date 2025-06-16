Benue Killings: Punish perpetrators, stop impunity now – CAN tells FG

File image of Benue women mourning killings in the state.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to urgently prosecute those responsible for the recent wave of violence in Benue State, which claimed over 200 lives in coordinated attacks.

The apex Christian body condemned the killings, describing them as senseless and a failure of governance to protect citizens.

In a statement signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, on Monday, the association demanded immediate action to break the cycle of violence and impunity in the state.

“For too long, the people of Benue have been subjected to recurrent assaults, often blamed on armed groups, without meaningful intervention or justice,” he said.

CAN urged the government to deploy reinforced security personnel to protect vulnerable communities and, if necessary, declare a state of emergency in the most affected areas.

“This persistent failure to safeguard citizens and bring perpetrators to account has emboldened attackers and prolonged the cycle of violence,” Archbishop Okoh emphasised.

The association also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the killings, insisting that justice must prevail.

“We demand the immediate deployment of reinforced security personnel to protect vulnerable communities and, if necessary, the declaration of a state of emergency in the most affected areas,” CAN stated.

In addition to domestic action, CAN appealed to the international community to support peace efforts and help rebuild trust in Benue.

“We also appeal to the international community to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding trust in Benue State,” the CAN President added.

Archbishop Okoh reiterated CAN’s unwavering stance on the sanctity of life and the protection of all Nigerians.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria remains unwavering in its commitment to defending the sanctity of life and advocating for the protection and dignity of all Nigerians,” he said.

CAN prayed for lasting peace and justice in Benue State.