Benue killings: NAF deploys more fighter jets to North Central

By Kingsley Omonobi

As part of sustained efforts to restore peace and stability in Benue State and across the North Central region, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed additional air assets under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

A statement by the NAF said, “This strategic move reinforces the NAF’s commitment to enhancing security, supporting ground operations, and reassuring communities affected by banditry, kidnapping, and communal unrest.

“To assess the effectiveness of these expanded efforts, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, conducted a firsthand evaluation of air operations under OPWS.

“The visit included a high-level strategic engagement held today, 17 June 2025, at the Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Makurdi.

“Present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; a representative of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira; the Commander of OPWS; and the Maritime and Air Component Commanders, alongside other key stakeholders.

“Critical updates were provided on the current tempo of joint operations aimed at restoring lasting peace across the region.

“The CAS revealed that the newly deployed air assets have been successfully integrated into ongoing operations, delivering real-time intelligence and precision targeting support.”

He further stated, “Our aircraft have continued to conduct surveillance, armed reconnaissance, close air support, and precision strike missions with remarkable success.”

Speaking further, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the current deployment aligns with the Federal Government’s overarching mission to stabilise the Middle Belt region.

He highlighted the impact of recent coordinated air and ground operations across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States, which have led to the dismantling of several militia camps, bandit enclaves, and criminal hideouts.

“These outcomes reinforce our unwavering commitment to protecting innocent lives and supporting national peace-building initiatives,” he stated.

The CAS stressed: “As long as peace is threatened, our resolve remains unshaken.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to deliver timely, decisive air support in synergy with sister services, ensuring the protection of lives and properties while advancing our mission of restoring peace to the Middle Belt and beyond.”

“The Service Chiefs jointly emphasized the importance of synergy among the Armed Forces and other security agencies, noting that jointness remains a cornerstone for operational success under Operation Whirl Stroke.

“They reiterated that the ongoing operations are part of a broader goal to create a secure environment where residents can live and conduct their legitimate activities without fear.”