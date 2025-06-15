Benue killings: It’s inhuman, anti-progress — Tinubu

— Warns political, community leaders against fuelling crisis

— Directs security chiefs to enforce earlier orders

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, condemned the continued bloodshed in Benue State, describing the killings as “inhuman and anti-progress.”

In a renewed effort to restore peace, the President directed security chiefs to fully implement his earlier orders to stabilise the security situation in the state.

The directive comes in the wake of a fresh wave of reprisal attacks that reportedly left over 200 people dead. Following Tinubu’s instructions, intelligence officers, police, and military personnel have been deployed to Benue to coordinate security operations and restore order.

President Tinubu also tasked the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, with convening reconciliation meetings and initiating dialogue among stakeholders to end the violence and foster peaceful coexistence between farmers, herders, and local communities.

“The killings and bloodletting in Benue are inhuman and anti-progress,” the President said, urging political and community leaders in the conflict areas to refrain from making unguarded statements that could escalate tensions.

He also called on leaders to take responsibility for discouraging provocative actions and preventing retaliatory violence.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said:

“The latest reports of wanton killings in Benue State are deeply distressing. We must not allow this carnage to continue unchecked. Enough is enough.

“I have directed the security agencies to act decisively—apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous acts, regardless of which side of the conflict they are on, and ensure they are prosecuted.

“Political and community leaders in Benue must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory rhetoric that worsens the situation.

“This is the moment for Governor Alia to rise as a statesman and spearhead a genuine process of dialogue and reconciliation. Our people deserve to live in peace, and this is achievable when leaders on all sides collaborate in fairness, openness, and justice.”