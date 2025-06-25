Benue Attack: OPWS commander denies prior intelligence claim, urges public to shun misinformation

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Moses Gara, has denied a report by an online medium alleging that the Nigerian military had prior intelligence about the June 13, 2025, attacks in Benue State but failed to act.

Describing the publication as false, misleading, and a dangerous form of cyberbullying, Major General Gara said it was aimed at discrediting the military and undermining public confidence in its operations.

Speaking to journalists at the OPWS Headquarters in Makurdi, the Commander condemned the report as irresponsible journalism, lacking credible evidence and professional integrity.

According to an Army statement, Gara stated that the allegation, which was based on a purported leaked memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) dated May 13, 2025, was unfounded. He emphasized that there is no record of such a memo being received by OPWS.

“There is no evidence to show that such a memo was ever received at this Headquarters. If the medium (Sahara Reporters) or any other party is in possession of such a document, they should produce proof that it was formally dispatched and received at Headquarters OPWS,” he said.

He explained that while threat alerts and intelligence reports are routine in counter-insurgency operations, each is assessed with urgency and strategic evaluation. However, the asymmetric nature of such threats—particularly the ability of criminal elements to blend with civilian populations—makes predicting the timing and location of attacks challenging.

Major General Gara reaffirmed the military’s commitment to protecting lives and property across its area of responsibility, which includes Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.

He urged the public to rely on verified information and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated reports that could incite fear or erode trust in security institutions.

He also appealed to media organizations to maintain high standards of professionalism, especially when reporting on national security matters.

“This kind of misleading publication does more harm than good. It demoralizes our troops, misinforms the public, and emboldens criminal elements,” he said.