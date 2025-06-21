Benue: Adeyanju hails Tinubu’s speech on tolerance of critics

Adeyanju

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – HUMAN rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, Saturday, hailed President Bola Tinubu over speech on tolerance for critics.

Adeyanju in a statement signed by him said the remarks by the President were highly commendable and described it as a welcome departure from the culture of intolerance and abuse of power.

Therefore, he urged Tinubu to lead in de-criminalizing of defamation and ensure freedom before and after speech in Nigeria.

He said: “I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his remarks in Benue State, urging politicians to show tolerance for critics and political rivals. His further directive to security agencies to refrain from punishing the individual who charged at him in Kaduna.

“It is important that leaders at all levels understand that democratic governance requires space for criticism and opposing views.

This is a welcome departure from the culture of intolerance and abuse of power.

“I urge religious leaders, traditional rulers, and political stakeholders to take a cue from the President’s message and uphold the rights of Nigerians to speak freely, before and after speech.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must immediately stop allowing themselves to be tools in the hands of the powerful to arrest, intimidate, or silence critics.”

According to him, “The President has made it clear that we must learn from our critics, not persecute them.

“Finally, I urge President Tinubu to lead the urgent and overdue charge to decriminalize defamation in Nigeria.”

He also added that, “True democracy can only flourish when citizens enjoy both freedom of speech and freedom after speech.”