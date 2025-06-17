Benue: Act decisively on killings, PFN tells Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to end the persistent killings and kidnappings in Benue, Plateau and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, described the situation in Benue State as a national tragedy, urging the federal government to rise to the occasion with urgent and effective intervention.

Bishop Oke stressed the need for the government to reclaim territories allegedly taken over by terrorists and restore them to their rightful indigenous owners. He noted that the continuous attacks on innocent civilians had led to widespread displacement and trauma, especially in Benue State.

“The PFN sympathizes with the Governor and people of Benue State over the relentless killings. We are deeply concerned about the alarming state of insecurity in the nation, with Benue being a critical flashpoint that has suffered for too long,” he said.

Faulting the current security architecture, the PFN President said a comprehensive overhaul is urgently needed.

“The current security system has failed us. Killings are taking place across the country, and the carnage has been relentless. What is happening in Benue is not a case of two parties fighting; it is an invasion by illegally armed bandits seeking to displace and dominate indigenous communities,” he stated.

Bishop Oke further condemned the repeated attacks on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, describing them as “heinous acts” against vulnerable citizens who should have been under state protection.

“This is not about Benue people killing themselves. These are external invaders committing atrocities. If any state deserves a declaration of emergency, it is Benue,” he added.

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s recent directive for special security forces to move into Benue, Bishop Oke said the action appeared belated and insufficient given the scale of the crisis.

“It is not enough to visit as a ‘Mourner-in-Chief.’ The President must act with the full weight of his office and protect the lives and land of the Benue people. Treating this as internal conflict is misleading and dangerous,” he warned.

He also extended the PFN’s concerns to Plateau, Taraba, and other regions suffering similar attacks, urging the Federal Government to restore law and order across affected areas.

“The Federal Government owes Nigerians a duty to restore peace and security. We believe President Tinubu has the capacity to handle the situation if he acts boldly and decisively,” Bishop Oke emphasised.

He concluded with a call for credible, impartial leadership in the security sector, saying: “We cannot continue to ask the cat to watch over the meat. The time has come to place the right people in charge of protecting Nigerians.”

The PFN reiterated its prayers for the people of Benue, Plateau, and the nation at large, while urging swift and genuine action from the presidency.