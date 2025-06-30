Benue: Abducted travellers released a week after

By Peter Duru

Makurdi: The remaining 10 passengers of the state-owned Benue Links Transport Company, abducted by gunmen along the Eke-Elengbecho axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State a week ago, regained their freedom yesterday afternoon.

The victims, who were ambushed and taken away by the armed men on Sunday, June 22, were travelling from Abeokuta en route to Makurdi at the time of the incident.

Confirming the release of the passengers in a statement, the Information Officer of the company, Johnson Daniel, said “The passengers, who were initially 12 at the point of abduction—with two earlier rescued—had been held against their will by unidentified individuals but have now regained their freedom.

“We are deeply grateful that they have returned safely and are in stable condition. Appropriate medical evaluations and counseling are currently ongoing to support their well-being after this distressing ordeal.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the relevant security agencies, community leaders, and all those who played a critical role in facilitating the release of the passengers. Their coordinated efforts and unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens have been invaluable during this challenging time.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited remains steadfast in our commitment to the safety and security of all our passengers and staff.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. Enhanced security measures are also being implemented across all our routes to further safeguard our operations.”

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive details of the development.