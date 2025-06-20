Benin monarch receives 119 repatriated artefacts, alleges foiled plot to re-loot treasures

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has taken custody of 119 repatriated Benin artefacts from the Netherlands — the largest return since the infamous 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom.

The monarch, while receiving the items at the palace in Benin City, expressed gratitude to the government of the Netherlands and praised President Bola Tinubu for continuing the repatriation initiative started by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the artefacts — which include a Bird (Ahianmwen), wooden ancestral head, warrior king, and a cock (Okpa) — were symbolically presented to the Oba by the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Mr. Olugbile Holloway, on behalf of the Nigerian government.

The Oba, however, revealed that there had been attempts to re-loot the artefacts by a former head of the NCMM and some influential figures in the Edo State Government, a scheme he said was vehemently resisted.

“I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for supporting and continuing the efforts of former President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure our artefacts are not re-looted,” Oba Ewuare II stated.

He continued, “There were groups in Nigeria acting with international cartels and conspirators against the return of Benin Bronzes. A former head of NCMM was part of that conspiracy. These artefacts belong to my ancestors, and I will not allow them to be stolen again while I sit on this ancient throne.”

The monarch also commended the Netherlands delegation, led by Marieke Van Bommel, for their commitment and expressed hope that the return of the artefacts would help reawaken the spirit and courage of the Benin people.

Van Bommel assured the Oba that no other Benin artefacts remain in Dutch possession, and hailed the occasion as a historic moment that would further strengthen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands.

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okoebholo, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Musa Ikhilor, pledged the administration’s support for the Oba in housing and preserving the returned artefacts.

This development comes a year after the monarch received two other artefacts — wooden royal stools (Ekete) from Germany — and marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing campaign to reclaim looted cultural heritage.