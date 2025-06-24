Bayelsa auctioneers write Diri over faulty asset disposal process

Gov. Diri

By Mercy Commander

Professional Auctioneers in Bayelsa State have protested to Governor Douye Diri over noticeable disregard to the existing procurement laws and abuse of State Asset disposal processes as provided in the public procurement repeal and reenactment law 2020.

The auctioneers, under the aegis of the Bayelsa State Auctioneers Association and led by the Chairman, Tari Emberru and Secetary, Jude Okoyen, stated that despite the constitutional provisions that regulated the body of auctioneers, to amongst others regulate the practice of auctioneering across Nigeria, as well as to be fully integrated in all government circles, ministries, parastatals, agencies, functions of auctioneers in the state were being disregarded by a certain unnamed persons (non-Bayesians) with blatant disregarded to the combined provisions of the national auctioneer’s law and the pronouncement law.

According to them, “Your Excellency sir, the idea of disposal of public property (auctioneering) and its enforcements in line with your prosperity agenda creates wealth for the state, since it is done in a time when its most profitable and more advantageous with respect to revenue for the government, and the individuals alike.

“However, sir, it was the trend until recently, when its was discovered that certain unnamed persons (non-Bayesians) have blatantly disregarded the combined provisions of the national auctioneer’s law and the pronouncement law by voiding the powers and duties of the state branch of the Auctioneers association to auction/dispose public property without the knowledge and involvement of the state branch.”

The association pleaded with Governor Diri to acknowledged the efforts of the state chapter of the auctioneer association as provided by the provision of the auctioneers’ law, “that only the chapter and duty registered members are allowed to carry out auctioneering in the particular state and same is applicable in Bayelsa State as well.”

“Conclusively, coming to your fatherly directive, the stated chapter has been working timelessly with the office of the Chief of Staff, Government House and the Secretary to State Government and over the years has recorded success in identifying, collecting and disposing obsolete wasting assets for the benefit of government, doing our own quota in support for sustainable development and of the prosperity agenda.

“We respectful crave your indulgence to cause an inquiry/investigation into these unauthorized midnight auctioneering and racketeering to re-affirm the statutory powers of the state branch.”