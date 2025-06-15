Banké debuts performance in UK, connects with local creatives

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was a proud moment for Nigeria recently as UK-based Nigerian singer-songwriter, Banké took her artistry to new heights with her first self-curated event in the United Kingdom. Titled “An Exclusive Night with Banké” it was held at The Lab in Northampton. The showcase not only spotlight Banké’s growth as a performer but also reinforced her role as a curator deeply committed to building platforms for others.

Known for hosting intimate showcases back home in Lagos that gave rising talents a voice, Banké brought that same energy across borders. The night featured a diverse lineup of local UK acts including Great Adamz, Holly Phoebe Trep Dee, and two standout performers, Tayeh and Shanée Hercules. Both women emotionally revealed it was their first time performing in years due to a lack of opportunities yet here they were, confidently reclaiming the stage under Banké’s spotlight. It was a powerful reminder that her shows do more than entertain; they restore.

When Banké stepped on stage, the room responded with quiet excitement and full attention. She opened her set with her and Duktor Setts original track Great, a song that not only showcased her vocal clarity and lyrical intention but also served as a powerful statement of identity and direction. She followed with a series of her previously released songs and covers, each one delivered with warmth, precision and a growing stage presence that shows just how far she has come.

What set Banké apart as a host was how she seamlessly combined singing with storytelling, introducing each supporting act by performing a song that set the mood before inviting them on stage. Her set was crafted like a theatrical experience, she painted a vivid story with her music and words, creating an atmosphere that made the audience feel as though they were part of an intimate theatre performance. There were moments of genuine laughter as she shared thoughtful, occasionally witty commentary, adding warmth and personality to the evening.

However, it was the premiere of two unreleased songs Woman and Naya that signaled a shift. These tracks, taken from her upcoming project Naya, introduced the audience to a deeper, more layered sound. It was different from the Banké many know, bolder in production, richer in emotion and more experimental in tone. And yet, it felt authentic and timely. The audience, fully aware they were the first to hear these songs, responded with focused energy and genuine appreciation. It was a private listening experience disguised as a live set, and everyone in the room knew they were part of something exclusive.

What made the event remarkable was not just the music, but the way it was curated and held. The night flowed with intention and grace, every moment carefully thought through without feeling forced. From sound to structure, it was clear that Banké brought her full self into the planning and execution of the show. This was not just about performing. It was about building space, elevating others and setting the tone for the kind of artist and leader she is becoming.

An Exclusive Night with Banké was more than a debut. It was a quiet triumph. A celebration of growth. A statement of readiness. If this is what her rebirth sounds like in a small Northampton venue, the world should prepare itself for what is coming when Woman and Naya are finally released as a new era has begun.

A graceful and powerful UK debut.