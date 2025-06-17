Bandits kill scores, rustle cows in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Suspected bandits on Monday night allegedly stormed Tadurga village under Zuru local government, killing an ascertained number of people, abducting many and rustling cows.

According to a local, Audu Sule, the latest attack on the village left scores of people dead, and many people were also abducted by the armed bandits.

“They came en masse, shooting sporadically, looting shops before proceeding to kill as many as they can while abducting many and rustling cows”.

This latest attack in the Zuru emirate attempts to erode gains made in the fight against banditry since Governor Idris came on board.

A resident, Abdullah Idris Zuru, said that “Kebbi Government through sustained efforts pushed the bandits away, which led to farmers returning to their farms and witnessing bumper harvest.”

When contacted, the Kebbi Police Command image maker, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, pledged to investigate