Ban on Sallah durbar still in force in Kano – Joint security agencies

…As Emir Sanusi directs district heads to turn up for Sallah durbar

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Ahead of the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir Sallah festivities, the joint security agencies in Kano State said the ban on all forms of Sallah durbar activities in the state is still in force.

The security agencies, in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the Kano police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, vowed to strictly enforce the ban.

It further warned members of the public to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order, noting that the threat responsible for the banning of the festivities during the Eid-el-fitr Sallah was still potent.

According to the statement, “The Kano State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies in the State congratulates Muslim faithful and all law-abiding residents of the State ahead of the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir Sallah festivities.

“To ensure peaceful celebrations throughout the State, worshippers are enjoined to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, as adequate pre-emptive measures have been taken to guarantee peace and public safety across the state.

“It would be recalled that in the wake of 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations, the Command, in collaboration with all security agencies in the state, acting on credible intelligence, pronounced total ban on all forms of Durbar activities throughout the State, as part of collective commitment to sustaining the peace and security in the state.

“The Command, therefore, reiterates that the ban on all forms of Durbar in the state is still in force and will be strictly enforced during this 2025 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, as the threats which have been put to serious checks are still potent.

“This decision is made after consultations with relevant security stakeholders following intelligence reports indicating plans by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar to undermine security and public order in the state, as recorded during Eid-El-Fitr Sallah.

“Therefore, all worshippers are to adhere strictly to the following security measures throughout the period: No horse/animal riding of any kind (Kilisa); No Car-racing, reckless and dangerous driving; No unlawful possession/ reckless display of firearms/weapons; and No carrying of any unnecessary/dangerous objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

“Parents and guardians should therefore caution their children/wards against being used by subversive elements as the Police and other security agencies are determined and ready to enforce the law to the letter.

“Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had earlier directed District Heads to storm the ancient city for the sallah durbar celebration.

In a circular by the Secretary of Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, directed the district heads of the emirate to come along with their village heads, horse riders, and attires for the festivities.