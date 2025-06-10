Ayra Starr makes history with first BET award for Best International Act

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr secured a landmark victory at the 2025 BET Awards, clinching her first-ever award for Best International Act.

The “Rush” hitmaker triumphed at the prestigious ceremony held Monday night at the Peacock Arena in Los Angeles, overcoming a strong field that included fellow Nigerian artist Rema and South Africa’s Tyla.

This win marks a milestone for Starr, who had been nominated in previous editions of the awards but had yet to take home a trophy.

Despite her success in the Best International Act category, Ayra Starr was not as fortunate in her other two nominations. She lost out on the Best New Artist award to Leon Thomas and the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to SZA.

Another notable moment for Nigerian music saw Tems, despite receiving two nominations in the BET Her category, ultimately lose to Summer Walker’s “Heart of a Woman.”

The night’s biggest winner was American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the awards, taking home five trophies out of his ten nominations.

His wins included Album of the Year for ‘GNX,’ Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for ‘Not Like Us,’ Best Collaboration for ‘Luther’ with SZA, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free for ‘Not Like Us.’

Full List of 2025 BET Awards Winners