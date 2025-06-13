At 90, you remain a trailblazer in Nigerian journalism — PANDEF celebrates Sam Amuka-Pemu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has showered glowing tributes on the founder and publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, as he marks his 90th birthday today, June 13, 2025, describing him as a trailblazer in the history of journalism in Nigeria.

In a heartfelt letter personally signed by the National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the body hailed the nonagenarian journalist—fondly known as Uncle Sam—for his towering legacy and enduring influence in the media and national development.

“There is no gainsaying; you are a trailblazer in the history of journalism in Nigeria. You are a columnist and publisher of the highest repute,” the letter read.

PANDEF praised Amuka-Pemu for his immense contributions to journalism and nation-building, stating that he embodies the principle that “the pen is mightier than the sword.”

“Indeed, you have led a life worthy of emulation, and have added to this noble calling with sheer class and sagacity.”

The forum prayed for continued good health, sound mind, and joy in his twilight years, quoting Philippians 1:6: “Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ.”

Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, who began his journalism career as a columnist before founding Vanguard Newspapers, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most respected media icons. His enduring legacy continues to shape journalism practice and press freedom in the country.

PANDEF’s message adds to the flood of tributes pouring in from across Nigeria’s political, media, and civil society spaces in celebration of Uncle Sam’s rare milestone and lifetime of impactful service.