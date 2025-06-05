ASUU-AKSU begins indefinite strike over failed promises

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, Akwa Ibom State University branch has began an indefinite strike following prolonged dispute in salaries, allowances and payment of the N80,000 minimum wage.

Chairman of ASUU-AKSU, Dr. Frank Namso disclosed this while briefing newsmen at Obio Akpa Campus of the university, yesterday.

Namso said prior to the commencement of the strike, the union had made frantic efforts to reach out to the institution’s management and the state government on several occasions, but such efforts have yielded no results.

He noted that the congress had unanimously agreed to embark on an infinite strike from midnight o June 4, 2025, pending when the issues are addressed.

According to him, “The move is in line with the resolution of ASUU at the recently concluded national delegates conference, which mandated any of its branch to embark on industrial action if their salaries are not paid by the 3rd of a new month.”

“The issues in contention include non payment of Domestic Servant and Drivers Allowance, non payment of N80,000 minimum wage and arrears and Inadequate allocation of percentages to peculiar allowances.

“Others include fraudulent payment of N2,000 for hazard allowance, non implementation of 35 percent and 25 percent wage award, delay and national promotions payment as well as non payment for PostGraduate Lectures/Supervision.”