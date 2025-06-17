Army launches multi-agency capacity building in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), has commenced a two-week multi-agency capacity-building program aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of security personnel in Taraba State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Jalingo, Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Gebon Kataps, commended the Nigerian Army for initiating the training, which he described as timely and essential, considering the complex security challenges confronting the state.

“The responsibilities on your shoulders are monumental,” he said. “It is through initiatives like this that you can be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform effectively in the face of evolving security threats. Training remains the cornerstone of any security operation, especially in an ever-changing landscape. The ability to adapt and respond swiftly is paramount.”

The governor reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting security agencies and encouraged participants to fully utilize the platform to exchange ideas and best practices.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, said the two-week program would cover critical areas such as weapon handling, first aid administration, advanced driving techniques, and vehicle maintenance.

“Nigeria is currently facing a challenging security environment that threatens the safety and well-being of its citizens,” Uwa stated. “In recent years, we have seen a disturbing rise in insecurity — from banditry and kidnapping to insurgency, communal clashes, and organized crime. These threats have eroded public trust and created a climate of fear and uncertainty.”

He emphasized that the training was a strategic step to enhance security efforts in Taraba and noted that the success of such programs lies in inter-agency synergy and proactive preparedness.

Brig. Gen. Uwa also acknowledged the Taraba State Government for its continued support, particularly the provision of operational vehicles, which he said had significantly bolstered the brigade’s mobility and response capacity.

Participants in the training program include personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and other paramilitary agencies operating within the state.