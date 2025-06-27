Army declares mourning for 17 soldiers killed in Niger ambush

The Nigerian Army has declared three days for mourning 17 soldiers who were killed in a coordinated attack in Kwana Dutse Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nigerian Army said, “It is with profound respect that the Nigerian Army declares a three-day mourning period, from June 25th to June 27th, 2025, to honor the bravery and sacrifice of 17 courageous soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty at Kwana Dutse Local Government Area, Niger State.”

“As a mark of solemn tribute, all Nigerian Army formations and units have been directed to fly the Nigerian Army flag at half-mast,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Army directed all its personnel to observe the mourning period with the aim of paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, as the move reflects the importance the army attaches to the lives of its personnel.

“Their unwavering dedication, valor, and sacrifice in defense of our nation will forever be remembered and cherished,” the statement added.