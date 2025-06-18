Army Chief calls for innovative solutions to security challenges

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the current security landscape in the country presents unique challenges that require adaptive and innovative responses.

Oluyede made this known on Wednesday while speaking at the Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week 2025 in Kano.

The annual event is being hosted in Kano and brings together senior serving and retired military personnel, defence experts, and representatives of sister services and security agencies.

Represented by Chief of Training (Army) Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo, the COAS said that the Nigerian Army has since adapted its Order of Battle, training and doctrine to effectively address the challenges.

“We have also strengthened our collaboration with sister services and other security agencies to enhance the effective discharge of our constitutional responsibilities.

“Notably, the successes we have thus far recorded would not have been possible without the contributions of the Combat Support Arms,” he explained.

According to him, the Combat Support Arms have continued to employ their expertise and unique capabilities to complement the operational endeavours of the Combat Arms.

Oluyede noted that the impact of their contributions remains evident in the successes recorded in their operations nationwide.

“The Combat Arms would rarely achieve success in battle without adequate fire and engineer support, effective communication as well as actionable intelligence,” he added.

He commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Nigerian Army Engineers, Nigerian Army Signals and Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps for their numerous innovations, acquisitions and training geared towards achieving the mission of the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede also noted that training has continued to provide the best avenue for participants as well as serving and retired senior military officers to brainstorm and re-strategise towards providing effective support to contemporary security operations.

“It is therefore expected that the outcome of this Training Week will contribute to improved professionalism, combat readiness and sound administration in line with my Command Philosophy.

“As with previous Combat Support Arms Training Weeks, this year’s edition comes at a time when the Nigerian Army is actively exploring new frontiers and innovative approaches to more effectively fulfil its constitutional mandate,” he added.

Earlier, the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, said the COSAT Week provides a platform for personnel to exchange ideas, review strategies and enhance professionalism in support of the Combat Arms.

Ugbo said that the 2025 edition of the week aimed at fostering professionalism and brainstorming on how gunners, sappers, signallers and intelligence operatives can better support combat operations.

He said the theme of the event, “Harnessing the Capacity of Combat Support Arms through Indigenous Technology for Effective Operational Support within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment”, aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to promote local content and innovation.

According to him, adopting indigenous technology would enhance the Nigerian Army’s self-reliance and strengthen its capacity to respond to both current and emerging security challenges.

Ugbo emphasised the need for synergy between the Nigerian Army, sister services, the academic community and other stakeholders to achieve effective and sustainable outcomes.

“This is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy, which seeks to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a well-motivated and combat-ready force, operating within a joint and multi-agency environment,” he said. (NAN)