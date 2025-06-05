APC’ll take over Enugu in 2027 – Rep Umeha

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of the 2027 general election, member representing Udi/Ezeagu in the House of Representatives, Barrister Sunday Cyriacus Umeha has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress APC will take over the state.

Hon. Umeha who recently ditched the Labour Party LP for the APC told Vanguard that there is no reason why Enugu, being the headquarters of the South East, should remain unaligned with the Centre.

He said; “I believe that Enugu State, being the capital of the Southeastern states, should be within the centre, the circle of decision-making in Nigeria. Enugu should not be outside the centre. If a state like Ebonyi and then Imo can be in the centre, then what of the soul, the alter ego of that zone, which is Enugu State? So, part of our reason is to key the states into the centre of governance in Nigeria, which is very paramount. So these are some of the reasons why we decided to defect to APC, to join the national leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to bring development, evidence and dividends of democracy to the people of Udi and Ezeagu”.

According to him, politicians from the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP have continued to defect daily to the APC, saying if the trend continues, then the party will be in good stead to take over the reins of governance.

“It is happening like a miracle but it is not a miracle. I know, yes, it is the handwork of God but God is doing it through people. If you look at the high level of defections going on in Enugu State and when I talk about these defections it is defections from Labour Party to APC, defections from ruling PDP in the state to APC and it is not happening in just a particular zone. You go to Igbo-Eze South, go to Nsukka Local Government, go to Igbo-Etiti, go to Udenu, go to Uzouwani, go to Ezeagu, go to Udi, go to Oji River, Aniri, go to the Nkanus, you see Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Enugu North, Enugu East, Enugu South, on a daily basis APC is receiving those who are coming in. APC as a political party is busy receiving people who are coming in. And when I talk about people, I am not talking about only the grassroots, the masses, but I am talking about big politicians too. I am one of them. We also have the likes of Ubanna, the likes of Ojinaka, a lot of people trooping in. If you go to Nsukka axis, a lot of them, Barrister Emeka Abba, and so many people.

“So, in fact, I don’t know what is going on, but I can tell you that today, APC seems to be the beautiful bride in Enugu State. Everybody is yearning to have APC. So, APC is more than attractive and the reason is not far-fetched. It is because of the leadership style of the leader of the party in Enugu State and that is Chief Uche Nnaji Nwakaibie. I have never seen a leader who is so humane, who is so humble, who has listening ears, who has empathy for the people. Apart from the great impact he is making as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, the way people have come to embrace his leadership style in the State is now something that other people are envious of. I can also give credit to the chairman of the party in the State, Hon. Ugochukwu Agballa. You know, the way he has been so committed, so resolute, outspoken, you know, I think people are really happy with the way they are going.

“I can tell you, I don’t know how it will happen, but I can tell you that 2027, I see APC taking over the Lion Building. But I don’t know how it will happen, but the way things are going, if it continues that way, then I can tell you the end will be very glorious”, he said.