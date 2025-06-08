APC Nat’l leadership backs call for Mutfwang to join party – North-Central forum

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has declared that its call for Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is supported by the party’s national leadership.

The Forum has been actively urging Governor Mutfwang to join the APC. However, the campaign has met resistance from some APC leaders in Plateau State, who fear that his defection might automatically hand him control of the party’s structure and the 2027 governorship ticket.

Tensions rose after the Forum endorsed the “Green Cap Movement”—a symbol associated with Mutfwang and his supporters—for the 2027 governorship election in Plateau. While the Forum insists this is part of its strategy to woo the governor, some party leaders condemned the move as anti-party and have called for sanctions.

As a result, there have been calls for the suspension of the Forum’s chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga. Notably, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda—APC’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate—has questioned Zazzaga’s loyalty and commitment to the party.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, Zazzaga, a member of the APC Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, emphasized that the Forum’s outreach to Governor Mutfwang has the blessing of the APC’s national leadership.

“The North-Central APC Forum is warning those opposing Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s potential defection to the APC to desist from their unprogressive stance. Our campaign is based on a directive from above,” the statement read.

Zazzaga criticized those opposing the move, labeling them as the true perpetrators of anti-party activities. He warned them to “tread with caution,” asserting that efforts to welcome Mutfwang are intended to strengthen the party, not divide it.

“The APC belongs to no individual. As stakeholders committed to the party’s progress in the North-Central, we believe progressive leaders like Governor Mutfwang should be welcomed,” he added.

Citing recent defections by Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) to the APC, the Forum insisted Plateau should not be left behind.

“Our goal is for the entire North-Central region to be under APC leadership. Plateau is currently the only state in the zone not under APC, and that’s why we’re working to bring the governor on board,” the Forum stated.

The Forum argued that a unified APC leadership across the zone, coupled with President Bola Tinubu’s establishment of the North-Central Development Commission, would fast-track regional development.

They also noted that Governor Mutfwang enjoys a cordial relationship with President Tinubu, highlighting that he spent the recent Sallah festivities with the president in Lagos.

“Governor Mutfwang is a progressive. We believe all well-meaning APC members in Plateau and the North-Central should support this cause,” the statement said.

The Forum urged the Plateau APC Executive Committee to cooperate with the state government, suggesting that alignment would help sustain the party’s influence in the state.

They also dismissed calls for the suspension of Chairman Zazzaga as counterproductive.

“Inviting the governor to join the APC is not anti-party activity. On the contrary, it is a strategic move that should be applauded. Those resisting this initiative are the real threat to party unity,” the Forum concluded.