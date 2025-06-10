APC chieftain Jesutega Onokpasa is dead

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political commentator, Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, has reportedly passed away.

Onokpasa, a lawyer and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections, died on Monday under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances.

His death was announced on Tuesday via X by pro-APC crusader Okezie Atani.

He wrote, “We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Onokpasa was known for his vocal support of President Bola Tinubu and regularly appeared on television to defend the APC-led administration.

Details later.