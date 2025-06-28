Anti-Tinubu coalition: INEC writes ADA, gives it hope

By John Alechenu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written an official letter to the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), assuring the political association that administrative procedures for its registration were being followed.

This was contained in a letter dated 27 June, 2025 with serial number: INEC/ DMPM/ LRPP/ 785/ II/ 89, signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and addressed to ADA’s Protem National Chairman, a copy of which was sighted by Sunday Vanguard in Abuja.

The election management body informed ADA’s promoters that it was processing their application for the registration of their political association as a party in line with “provisions of part 1, clause (II) of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.“

Reacting to the development, one of the leading promoters of ADA, Dr. Umar Ardo, commended INEC for adhering to its rules.

He said, “INEC has displayed a positive reaction since ADA submitted its application is encouraging. Within five days of the submission, the commission came out with clear statements indicating its impartiality and readiness to do the right thing, and published all associations that applied.

“And within a week, we got acknowledgment letter to our application and assurance that it is being processed.

“With this reaction, the success or failure of our application now rests solely on the coalition group.

“All we need now to be registered in the shortest possible time are two things – comply in full with the requirements of the law and, by our membership, demonstrate to INEC and to Nigerians that we are indeed capable of forming a political party that can win all elections in the country. And that can only be achieved if the coalition group remains united.”