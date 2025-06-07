Anti-Kidnapping Protest: Security operatives raise storm in Delta 

Governor Oborevwori od Delta State

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

There is outrage in the Abraka community, the university town in the Ethiope-East Local Government Area, Delta State, where kidnappers have been terrorizing the residents ceaselessly for months running.

The residents, including students, got worn out by the money-making kidnappers, who took them for cash cows with threatening calls for ransoms between N10 million to N200 million.

As if the May 22 kidnap of a Delta State University (DELSU) student, Clinton Udomudo, was not enough, the snatchers who initially demanded N200 million ransom to liberate him, held hostage his elder brother, also a student, Joshua Udomudo, who delivered a N3 million ransom to them at a location in the town.

They also kidnapped two residents (a man and his friend) three days later, May 25, and screwed N20 million ransom from their families and friends at the back of the Erho Court in Abraka before they unmanacled them.

Abraka before now

Killer herdsmen and kidnappers have been operating in Abraka for a very long time. Various administrations had made efforts to dislodge them, However, the current problem is not herdsmen per se but money-making kidnappers

When a similar insecurity challenge by killer-herdsmen who slaughtered over 15 persons, raped women and overran farms reared up in 2016/2017, the member of the House of Assembly representing the Ethiope East constituency, Hon Evance Ivwurie, made painstaking and tangible efforts to dislodge the herdsmen.

He led the police to the ‘Sambisa forest’ of Abraka, an area which herdsmen had taken over, built hamlets and tunnels to escape arrest.

When the police team reached the location, the herdsmen disappeared into the tunnel, and the law enforcement agents could not risk following inside.

It was alleged at the time that the killer-herdsmen had an expansionist agenda, and some influential northern leaders dispatched middlemen with helicopters to drop weapons and food items for them in the bush.

However, Hon Ivwurie never gave the herders a breathing space until he left the House of Assembly, and the residents appreciated him for his doggedness.

Residents embark on a daily protest

Kidnapping never stopped in Abraka to date, but the impudent manner the men-snatchers seized Joshua, and threatened their fellow human beings to bring ransom or their loved ones would be killed, incensed many dwellers.

Inhabitants, angry that the police in Abraka were looking the other way while kidnappers continued the wicked dehumanization and extortion of citizens, flared up because of the indignation.

They consequently decided to organize themselves and hold daily protests at Police Station Junction in the town to draw the attention of the state government and police hierarchy in Asaba to their predicament.

The peaceful protests commenced last week with the residents coming out daily with placards, which bore inscriptions such as “No to kidnapping in Abraka,” “Police are not confronting kidnappers in Abraka,” “Take the battle to the kidnappers in the bush,” Delta State government should come our rescue,” and “Equip and empower our vigilantes.”

For more than five days, they besieged the junction, which caused a traffic situation in the town, with some street boys, as usual, wanting to join the protest.

Security agents interrupt the protest with live bullets

But, the protest took another dimension on Monday, June 2, when the security agents deployed to maintain the peace, claiming that some protesters stoned them, shot live bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

An eyewitness said, “The residents were unhappy that the security agents did not go into the bush to face the kidnappers terrorizing them, but were bent on aborting their protests, which is their constitutional right.”

“Some of the angry residents physically confronted the security officials bullying them with the butt of their guns to leave the protest venue. A soldier was sighted gleefully deflating the tyres of a car belonging to a protester, parked around the corner.

“Though the police area commander from Sapele, drafted by the commissioner of police in the state, Olufemi Abaniwonda, to handle the situation in Abraka, addressed the protesters and urged them to give the police time to handle the matter, they refused to vacate the junction

“Only the students who joined the protest that Monday, June 2, led by the students’ union president of DELSU, Augustine Onovugheghor, departed the protest venue, with a fresh 72-hour ultimatum to the police to tackle the kidnappers, or they would return to the street protest.

Security experts and activists condemn the use of force to disperse protesters

Reacting to the hostilities that erupted between protesters and security agents on Monday, Dr. Joel Bisina, a security and human rights expert, said, “The response of the Nigerian military to the peaceful protest in Abraka was high-handed, crude and primitive. People complained of insecurity; instead of dealing with the problem, they would rather choose to deal with the manifestation.”

“The National Security Adviser (NSA) should look into the issue and provide a remedy to those whose rights are violated. It also questions the professionalism of those who manage the country’s security architecture. Why should we deploy the military for minor internal security issues? In the event of an external threat and aggression, which forces will we deploy?” He said.

A resident, John, fumed, “Something is wrong somewhere. The government and the police failed to protect the people from kidnappers. They embarked on a protest to call attention to their plight, and soldiers came to disperse them with bullets.”

“Even if they barricaded the road as alleged, is blocking the road to draw attention more of a crime than the horror kidnappers subjected the residents to daily? Why did the soldiers not go to the bush to confront the kidnappers? Why descend on unarmed protesters?

“Why should the military or police harass, intimidate, and attack residents protesting the devastating insecurity in their land?

An activist, Victor Ojei, who resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Oborevwori because of the mounting insecurity in the state, said, “Instead of listening, security forces responded with bullets. They shot at unarmed citizens for demanding safety.”

“I strongly condemn the violent response to peaceful protest. Shooting at unarmed citizens is not law enforcement. It is state-sponsored brutality. The Delta State government must immediately address the protesters’ concerns. If you fail, we will mobilize in solidarity. This is a warning, not a request.”

Police gun down 4 kidnappers

The police announced a major victory over the rampaging kidnappers in Abarka on Wednesday, saying that security operatives killed the leader of the kidnap gang troubling the residents and three other members in a dawn operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bright Edafe, who is the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Police Command, said in a statement, “The joint operation was carried out today, being 4/06/2025, at about 0300 hrs, following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers along the Abraka Railway axis.”

”The joint operatives comprising the police, hunters, vigilantes, and anti-cult volunteers engaged the suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle, along with thirteen rounds of live ammunition.

”Four of the suspected kidnappers were shot during the gun duel and later gave up the ghost, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

”During a preliminary investigation, a recently rescued kidnapped victim identified one of the deceased suspects as a leader of the gang that kidnapped him,” he said.

The news of the killing excited residents, who trooped to the Abraka Police Station, Abraka, to catch a glimpse of the kidnappers whose remains were lying in front of the police station.

Abductors retaliate, ambush police

Suspected kidnappers, clearly on a revenge mission, cut short the celebration as they ensnared and laid an ambush for security operatives for killing four of their cohorts on the same day.

Some security officials were feared killed and injured in the ambush, while a commotion has broken out between residents of Abraka and northerners residing in the community over the ensnarement.

The Saturday Vanguard learned that some hijackers attacked and killed two residents who went to the bush for a land transaction on Wednesday, and on receiving the report, the police mobilized to the scene with local hunters and vigilantes.

Marcus Dafe, a resident who joined the Monday protest against kidnapping in Abraka, which security agents interrupted, was shot dead by supposed kidnappers under unclear circumstances.

The police and kidnappers engaged in a shootout, but the police recovered and took away the remains of the two slain residents.

Not satisfied, the kidnappers mounted a siege on vehicles entering the Abraka community, following which the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) got information and mobilized with his men to the area, but it was a trap, as the kidnappers, who had laid an ambush for them, opened fire on the security operatives.

The number of casualties was not ascertained, but unconfirmed reports said some security operatives were injured.

A resident, who described the deadly ambush as a dramatic turn of events in Abraka, said, ”Kidnappers launched a surprise attack on a joint team of police officers, local vigilantes, and hunters, led by the DPO. The team was on a rescue mission to free suspected kidnapping victims when the ambush occurred.”

”The DPO received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the kidnapping victims and swiftly mobilized his team to respond. However, as they navigated through the bush, the kidnappers, who had ensnared them, opened fire on the team.

”The attack has left several members of the team injured, with reports indicating that some are still unaccounted for. Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to the Abraka General Hospital for medical attention.”

The incident sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the escalating security challenges in the area, and the police were working to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Residents clash with Hausa and other Northerners

A different villager told Saturday Vanguard, “Two residents went to the bush over a land matter, and suspected Fulani herdsmen saw them and killed them. The community heard that two residents who went to the bush were killed, and they went there with the police. Kidnappers lurking in the bush open fire on them.”

”Several persons were feared killed and injured, but the police took away the remains of two persons killed.

”They still laid siege to vehicles coming to Abraka; police heard and went there, but they waylaid the police. It is like a full-blown fight between the Abraka community and Hausa people and northerners in Abraka.”

The news of the attack on the security operatives incensed the residents, who unleashed venom on northerners living in the community.

As of Wednesday evening, it was obvious that if the situation was not handled more tactfully, it could lead to a total breakdown of law and order in the community.

Seeing the anger of residents, many northerners started fleeing Abraka on Thursday.

DELSU VC directs students to stay indoors

The panic-stricken vice chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Samuel Asagba, quickly asked the students and staff to stay indoors the next day, Thursday, to enable the appropriate authorities to tackle the emerging conundrum.

A statement from the university read, “I wish to inform all that due to the security situation in Abraka town, I have directed all our students to remain indoors today, Thursday, June 5, until management is certain of the safety of both staff and students.”

“Consequently, lectures and other academic activities will not be held today, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Let us all hope for a return to normalcy after the public holidays.”

Kidnappers abduct 7 persons in Issele-Azagba to divert attention

At the Issele-Azagba community, near the Okpanam community, part of the Asaba Capital Territory, kidnappers took seven persons hostage in what security sources suspected was a design to divert security attention from the unfolding events in Abraka.

Those abducted included a construction site owner, his wife, and their workers. They released three victims to go and raise money for the release of the four in captivity.

We will deploy technology to detect and engage kidnappers – Gov Oborewwori

Abraka was tense all through Wednesday, which likely prompted the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to summon an emergency security meeting on Thursday in Asaba.

The governor, who assured reporters on Tuesday that the security agents would deal with the Abraka situation, convened the meeting with security agencies and stakeholders to address the recent surge in insecurity in some parts of the state, particularly the escalating kidnapping and criminal activities in the Abraka community.

At the enlarged security meeting in Asaba, the governor said the state government would soon deploy technology to detect and engage kidnappers and criminal elements undermining the peace in the state.

On the recent issue of kidnapping at Abraka, Oborevwori asserted, “We are managing it and, by the grace of God, will continue to do our best for Abraka.”

The governor, for the first time, lamented the influx of “undesirable elements” from neighboring states, particularly from across the Niger, who have compounded the security situation in the state.

He warned local government chairmen across the state against complacency in the fight against criminality, saying that any official found to be negligent in security issues would be held accountable.

The meeting had in attendance traditional rulers, local government council chairmen, top government functionaries, and heads of security agencies in the state.

Bewailing the renewed spate of kidnapping, rising cases of cult clashes, drug abuse, and trafficking, he stressed the need for council chairmen to always collaborate with traditional rulers and hold regular security meetings on how to tackle the challenge in their areas.

“I earnestly expect that local government chairmen, who are the chief security officers of their local government areas, hold security meetings regularly and brief me through the commissioner for local government, or they can brief me directly.”

Stressing the need for the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state to sit up, he said, “Any council chairman that is not doing well, you know the implications. As a council chairman, the people will protest against you, and that council chairman cannot survive it.”

He disclosed that the security agencies “are trying their best to man the flashpoints in the state,” adding that the community vigilantes were there to complement their efforts, especially, of course, because they are more familiar with their terrain; hence, the councils should ensure adequate funding and logistics support for them.”

“I expect that the relationship between stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, will be cordial and trusting,” he said, adding, “A good relationship among all stakeholders will help all parties achieve collective peace in our communities.”

He urged youths in the state not to resort to social media and make inciting statements, but rather, collaborate with security agencies to confront kidnappers and perpetrators of heinous crimes in their communities.

He said the security agencies had recorded several successes and breakthroughs in crime fighting, saying that many kidnapping rings had been destroyed.

