Anger as Covenant University student slumps, dies

…Management keeps mum, NAPTAN demands improved Medicare

By Adesina Wahab

An Engineering student at Covenant University, CU, Ota, Ogun State, Mordi Nwense Daniel, has died while playing football with some of his colleagues.

Mordi died on Saturday after being reportedly struck by lightning, as he was playing football with some colleagues on the university’s playing pitch.

However, his death has elicited condemnations in some quarters because of the alleged delay in giving him medical attention immediately the incident happened.

According to some eyewitnesses, instead of taking him straight for medical attention, staff of the university, whose attention was drawn to the incident, started praying for him before taking him to the medical centre, which was a bit late.

A parent, who craved anonymity, told Saturday Vanguard, “Imagine pastors praying for supposed thunder-struck student instead of taking him to the clinic or hospital the moment his mates called for help. My second child was there and I know what I went through in resisting their pretence/ insults for four years.”

The development has also attracted huge comments on social media, with many condemning and accusing the university of always trying to cover up such issues.

On Instagram for instance, Campusgiant posted thus, “ Covenant University is mourning the loss of a student, Mordi, who tragically died after being struck by lightning while playing football in the rain on June 7. Social media posts by witnesses claim a delayed and inadequate emergency response with concerns over the availability of essential medical equipment on campus. The incident has triggered widespread calls for improved student healthcare and better preparations for emergencies. Mordi is being remembered as a vibrant young man, whose life was cut short too soon. The community continues to grieve while demanding accountability and change.”

Similarly, some commentators on X formerly Twitter, decried attempts cover up the incident.

David @afrogodd wrote “Covenant University always covers up the death of students and in many cases, they are complicit in the cause of death.”

Vicki @ceotbk also wrote “ A student (now dead) just got struck down by lightning and the school is trying to cover it up because of their medical negligence.”

NAPTAN demands better medicare

Commenting on the matter, the National President of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, described the incident as unfortunate.

“We commiserate with the university authorities and the family of the deceased student. We cannot say it was somebody who brought down the thunder. Thunder strike happens across the world especially during raining season. We all played in the rain in those days, but we must tell our children the dangers in that.

“Whether it is a primary or secondary school not to talk about a university, each school should have First Aid facilities on ground. When we were growing up, if I am not mistaken, each classroom had First Aid Box, even at primary school level. This is necessary because medical emergency can happen anytime. The administration of first aid treatment can save souls. We must take the welfare of our children seriously,” he stated.

As at press time, the management of CU has not reacted to the development.

Calls to the line of the Head of the Media Unit, Chi Omoniwu, were either bounced or not answered. Also messages sent to her via text and on Whatsapp were not replied. Meanwhile, Mordi was buried on Tuesday.