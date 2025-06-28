Angela Okorie’s open-confession

By Benjamin Njoku

Hate her or like her, Angela Okorie has always lived up to her adopted name, “Legit Queen.” She may be controversial to some extent, yet the mother of one has continued to rule her world, remaining in the limelight for all the right reasons.

If you like, she’s one of the consistent, happening Nigerian entertainers. Despite what anyone thinks about her, Angela has maintained a steady rise to stardom, switching from acting to singing. And she seems not to have experienced any dull moment in her career, instead, she’s been upping her game. But what is giving her deep concern is long-standing misconceptions about her character. She described herself as a “free spirit” with a heart of gold. Shedding light on her true personality, the actress dispelled misconceptions and showcased her forgiving nature.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed that despite facing criticism and negativity, she chooses to focus on positivity and forgiveness. Angela Okorie emphasized that she doesn’t hold grudges, no matter the situation. She described herself as having a pure heart toward everyone, adding that she prioritizes living each day with love, laughter, and peace.

“One thing you must know about me: I am a free spirit, and my heart is pure toward everyone. I forgive easily and don’t hold grudges, no matter what,” she wrote on IG. From her open-confession, one may be tempted to conclude that ‘Angela Okorie is not far from being as “harmless as a snail.”