Anambra names new Govt House, ‘Light House Awka’

….Sets up Electricity Commission

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State government has named the new Government House, constructed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, ‘The Light House Awka’.

Rising from the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Awka, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, said that after deliberating over a suitable name, the council christened and proclaimed the new Anambra Government House Mini City, the “Light House Awka,” in keeping with Anambra State’s slogan, “Light of the Nation.”

The EXCO also announced the establishment of the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“To perform its functions as contained in the recently assented Anambra State Electricity Law, ANSEC decided to immediately establish the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission and launched a recruitment drive for experts to join the new commission,” Mefor said.

Similarly, the state executive council decided that all facilities used as holding places for child beggars in the state are to be confiscated and sealed in compliance with extant laws.

Meanwhile, the state government has awarded three contracts valued at over N350 million to be executed within eight weeks.

The first contract valued at N190.48 million is for the construction of a factory warehouse for processing of pharmaceutical grade kaolin at the Kaolin Plant, Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area and it is to be completed in eight weeks from the date of mobilisation.

The second contract is for the extension of the Nnewi Industrial line & supply and installation of a 750 KVA transformer at the Kaolin Plant, which is expected to cost N110,114,510.60 and to be completed in six weeks from mobilisation, while the third is the procurement and supply of official uniforms and operational gears to Ocha Brigade, the state’s security outfit for N155,653,550.00