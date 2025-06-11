Amid AfDB exit, Adesina appointed advisor to World Food Prize Foundation

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

The World Food Prize Foundation has announced the appointment of the outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina to its Council of Advisors.

Its President, Mashal Husain, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York.

Adesina, who serves out his second-term 10-year tenure at AfDB in September, was a 2017 World Food Prize Laureate.

Husain said, “President Adesina embodies the values and vision of Dr Norman Borlaug-transforming bold ideas into tangible impact.

“His lifelong commitment to agricultural innovation, sustainability and economic development across Africa makes him an extraordinary addition to our Council of Advisors.

“We are honored to welcome him back to the Foundation in this new role.”

The council of advisors, appointed by the foundation’s Board of Directors, include former Head’s of State and Government, Ministers, and leaders in food and agricultural science, education, research and policy.

They provide the board and staffers with insights and advice on advancing the mission of the organisation and Dr Norman Borlaug’s vision for the World Food Prize Foundation.

The statement quoted Adesina as expressing deep honour to be appointed to the Council.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Council of Advisors of the World Food Prize Foundation.

“Dr Norman Borlaug was not only a mentor, but a personal inspiration whose passion for ending hunger shaped my own journey.

“As a Laureate, I carry his legacy with me, and I look forward to working with the Foundation to advance bold, science-driven solutions that uplift farmers, feed nations and transform our world, ”Adesina was quoted as saying.

Adesina is an agriculture expert and a globally recognised Development Economist who received the 2017 World Food Prize for his more than two decades of leadership and progress.

He served with the Rockefeller Foundation as Vice President, Policy and Partnerships at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

He also served as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015.

​​Adesina has been at the forefront of galvanising political will to transform African agriculture through several initiatives.

These initiatives helped to expand agricultural production, thwart corruption in the Nigerian fertilizer industry and exponentially increase the availability of credit for smallholder farmers across the African continent.

In 2015, he was elected the President of the African Development Bank, the first Nigerian, serving 10 years and spearheading the “High 5” Agenda.

The agenda was to light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa, and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

During his tenure, he oversaw major funding initiatives for infrastructure, agriculture and youth entrepreneurship across the continent.

In 2013, he was named the Forbes African Person of the Year.

Tom Vilsack, CEO, World Food Prize Foundation said “Dr Adesina has long been a trailblazer in global agriculture and economic development”.

He added, “His leadership has reshaped the landscape of African agriculture, from fighting corruption to empowering farmers and fueling sustainable growth.

“Sharing Dr. Borlaug’s conviction that food is a powerful tool for peace and progress, Dr. Adesina brings both deep expertise and a shared moral compass to the Council of Advisors.”

Adesina has a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University and will finish his second and final term as President of AfDB in September, when he will start in his role on the Council.

The World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity or availability of food worldwide.

The Prize was founded by Dr Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs which was termed the Green Revolution.

Since then, the prize has been awarded to 55 distinguished individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue.

The Dialogue, also known as the Borlaug Dialogue, is a week of events dedicated to an issue surrounding food insecurity or hunger each year.

