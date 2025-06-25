Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave from the taxi-boat as they arrive at the Aman Hotel on June 25, 2026. Celebrities in superyachts sail into Venice this week for the three-day wedding party of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, despite irate locals who say the UNESCO city is no billionaire’s playground. The tech magnate and journalist have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million dollar nuptials in the Italian city, which are expected to kick off on June 26 and end Saturday with a ceremony at a secret location. (Photo by MARCO SABADIN / AFP)

Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice on Wednesday ahead of their wedding, an event that has sparked protests in the Italian city.

Bezos, the world’s fourth-richest person, and his former television anchor bride-to-be were seen stepping off a water taxi at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal.

The couple’s three-day nuptials are due to start on Thursday, and the wedding ceremony is to be held at a secret location.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, are said to have booked out the city’s finest hotels for a star-studded guest list rumoured to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom.

Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children on Wednesday afternoon.

Rumours have swirled that the ceremony might be held at the Church of the Abbey of Misericordia, or at the Arsenale, a vast shipyard complex dating back to when the city was a naval powerhouse.

At least 95 private planes have requested permission to land at Venice’s Marco Polo airport, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said, with the pair reportedly inviting about 200 guests.

The lavish celebration has sparked soul-searching in Venice, one of the world’s most popular tourism destinations where some fear the arrival of so many A-list guests and their entourages will make life worse.

Greenpeace highlighted the hypocrisy of spending huge amounts on partying in a fragile city “sinking under the weight of the climate crisis”.

Activists unfurled a giant banner in St Mark’s Square on Monday, with a picture of Bezos laughing and a sign reading: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.”

Sanchez has also been criticised for saying more must be done to tackle climate change while also taking part in a space flight in April on a rocket developed by Bezos’s space company Blue Origin.

