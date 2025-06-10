Alert: NSCDC raises alarm against fake recruitment

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun command, has warned the general public against a fake recruitment scam circulating on social media, stating that no recruitment exercise was currently ongoing.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Mr. Dyke Ogbonnaya.

According to Ogbonnaya, some scammers are using a senior officer’s photographs and goodwill to deceive and swindle unsuspecting individuals.

He clarified that official channels and media outlets would announce any genuine recruitment exercises.

Ogbonnaya, however, advised the public to be cautious and vigilant to avoid falling victim to these scammers.

“We have been intimated of the social media scam by a syndicate group of unsuspecting persons using the photographs and goodwill of a senior officer in the Corps to smartly swindle individuals, groups, and others of their monies through this negative scheme.

“The Corps is using this medium to warn the general public to completely dismiss and avoid any such wrong impressions because it is a scam.

“The Corps, through its team of intelligence and surveillance, is doing everything in its power to uncover this syndicate and bring them to justice.

“Before this is unravelled, we hereby dissociate the Corps and the senior officer in that fake/scam alert from such anomalies and also warn those behind it to desist from such criminal acts.

“On a last note, if the Corps is going to recruit, there is a channel and always a general notification on such in the various media. Until then, let us stay safe from this bunch of scammers,” he said.

He, however, assured the public that efforts are underway by the command to uncover and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also urged residents to be aware and report any suspicious activities. (NAN)