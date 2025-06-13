Air India crash: Tinubu, world leaders mourn as 290 perish

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency report

President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders, yesterday, mourned and expressed condolences to the government of India and the families of the victims of a London-bound passenger plane that crashed into a building housing doctors and their families, in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

No fewer than 290 people, including those on ground and crew members, have been confirmed dead.

However, one passenger survived the crash, according to local police — the only known survivor, a Briton, out of the 242 people on board the aircraft.

The aircraft struck a hostel for doctors, when it crashed. Images show the tail of the plane protruding from the building.

According to early reports, the plane lost control only minutes after take-off and crashed in the Meghani area of the city.

Aviation tracker Flightradar24 reported that Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Ahmedabad International Airport at 1:38 p.m. local time (4:08 a.m. ET), bound for London Gatwick Airport.

The aircraft’s signal was lost less than a minute later at an altitude of 625 feet.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the crash.

Air India’s CEO, Campbell Wilson, said in a video message on social media that injured passengers had been taken to local hospitals, and that “a special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.”

Nearly 300 people are feared dead, though the exact number of casualties is not immediately clear, according to Ahmedabad’s police commissioner.

Wilson further confirmed that 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national were on board.

The Federation of All India Medical Association stated that between 50 and 60 students had been admitted to local hospitals after the flight crashed into the hostel at BJ Medical College and Hospital. Some residents and their relatives are reported missing, while one resident’s wife has been confirmed dead, according to the group.

Boeing said it is in contact with the airline. “Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected,” the company posted on X. This crash marks the latest in a series of incidents involving the aircraft manufacturer in recent years.

Tata Group, the owner of Air India and one of India’s largest conglomerates, announced it will provide approximately $116,868 to the families of each person who lost their life.

Meanwhile, world leaders have expressed shock and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

Tinubu, Trump others condole

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, and his United States counterpart, Donald Trump and other world leaders have expressed shock over the unfortunate plane crash which claimed no fewer than 290 lives.

Tinubu specifically expressed heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

The Nigerian President in his condolence message through his media aide, Bayo Onanuga expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, saying “The tragedy of Air India reminds us, once again, of the fragility of life and the common bond of humanity that holds us together.

“At this moment of sorrow and pain, Nigeria stands in solidarity with our friend, brother and partner, Narendra Modi, and the people of India. Nigeria also deeply sympathises with the families and friends of other victims on board the aircraft.”

On his part, President Trump expressed concern over the fatal crash and pledged U.S. support if needed.

“The plane crash was terrible. I’ve already told them, anything we can do—we’ll be over there immediately. It’s a big country, a strong country, they’ll handle it—I’m sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we’re ready,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump added that he “gave them a couple of pointers,” but declined to share what advice he offered.

The UK’s King Charles III said he was “desperately shocked” by the air crash in India, sending “prayers and deepest possible sympathies” to the families affected.““My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning,” he wrote on Instagram, calling it a “heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, said he was devastated by the crash.““Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers, including one Canadian,” Carney posted on X. “Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with their counterparts, and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds.”

Pakistani Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, expressed sorrow over the incident.“Condolences over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident. Our sympathies are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief,” said Dar, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, via X.

Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, described the crash as a “heartbreaking tragedy.” “We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss,” he wrote on X.

The UK government has confirmed it is sending a team to support the investigation into the crash.“The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation,” the AAIB said in a statement.

India’s civil aviation authorities are expected to lead the investigation. Participating parties will likely include the United States, where the aircraft was manufactured, and the United Kingdom, the destination country.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has announced it will lead a team heading to India to assist local authorities in the investigation.

How I survived —Ramesh

Meanwhile, Vidhi Chaudhary, a top state police officer, said the only confirmed survivor had been in seat 11A, and added that there may be a few more survivors being treated in the hospital, according to police.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh said he is a British national and was traveling to the UK with his brother after visiting family in India.

Ramesh told the Hindustan Times that he had been visiting family and was returning to the UK with his brother, who had been sitting in a different row. He said he did not know whether his brother had survived.

The 40-year-old said he was seated near an emergency exit on the London-bound flight and managed to escape by jumping out.

He said: “Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.“I was sitting near the emergency exit and managed to escape by jumping out the emergency door. When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me, put me in an ambulance, and brought me to the hospital,” said Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.