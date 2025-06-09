A’IBOM: PDP stalwarts demand defectors’ seats declared vacant

…Also Urge Dissolution of State Executives

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Stakeholders of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the party’s National Secretariat to initiate legal action to declare vacant the seats of all elected officials who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside Governor Umo Eno.

The stakeholders also demanded the immediate dissolution of the PDP State Executive Council, accusing it of colluding with the governor to “sell out” the party to the APC.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Sunday, the group’s leader, Prince Jeremiah Akpanudoh, described Governor Eno’s defection as a betrayal of the Akwa Ibom people who gave him the mandate under the PDP in the 2023 general election.

“His defection is seen as an act of double standards. He said he would defect to the APC while still holding on to the PDP, so no one else can use the platform for the purpose it was formed. This statement has caused disunity and confusion across Akwa Ibom.”

Akpanudoh urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to immediately declare Governor Eno’s seat, along with those of other defectors, vacant and to prepare for bye-elections.

“The people of Akwa Ibom voted for PDP, not individuals. Their faces were not on the ballot papers. They cannot take the PDP’s mandate to another party.”

He disclosed that consultations are ongoing with legal experts to initiate a court action seeking judicial interpretation of the legality of the governor’s defection.

The stakeholders further called on the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to dissolve the current Akwa Ibom PDP executives and appoint a new leadership capable of repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“It’s not just about PDP—it’s about protecting democracy. All elected officials who defected—be it the governor, deputy governor, senators, federal and state lawmakers, or local government chairmen—should vacate their seats immediately.”

Akpanudoh assured that Akwa Ibom is not a one-party state and reaffirmed the PDP’s readiness to contest and reclaim political ground in 2027.

“Come 2027, PDP will present candidates in all elections. The will of the people must prevail by the grace of God,” he stated.