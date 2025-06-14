Agric Ministry makes U-turn, suspends prayer sessions to tackle hunger

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food security

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has made a U-turn by suspending its planned prayer and fasting sessions aimed at seeking divine intervention to end hunger in the country.

This comes just days after a leaked internal circular, dated June 11, 2025, directed all staff—including directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and value chain desk officers—to gather for weekly spiritual sessions at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Signed by the Director of Human Resource Management, Mrs. Adedayo Modupe O., the circular urged staff to fast and participate in a prayer initiative tagged “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development,” slated for June 16, 23, and 30.

“This is to invite all staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food to a solemn prayer session for God’s guidance and supporting the Government’s effort to achieve food security,” the circular stated.

However, in a follow-up memo, the same director announced a postponement of the exercise “until further notice,” without providing any reasons.

The reversal follows growing public criticism and media inquiries about the ministry’s spiritual response to the food crisis, with many questioning its appropriateness amid rising hunger and inflation.