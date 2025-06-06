Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Adeleke, lawmakers, experts chart course for achieving renewable energy goals

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke joined other stakeholders and policy makers in Osogbo to identify the use of local languages, gender inclusivity, youth capacity building and investment in end-users’ empowerment as conditions to achieve renewable energy goals in the country.

Rising from a 2-day post-conference stakeholders’ roundtable on Renewable Energy for Southwest region, they also called on critical stakeholders to embrace collective responsibility and effective legislation for a cleaner and healthier society.

The conference was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Osun State government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

A communique issued after the conference by Professor Ernest Ereke from the office of Speaker, House of Representatives and Mr Johnson Adegoke, who represented the Osun State Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, underscored the need to tackle energy deficit in the country.

The communique reads among others, “The discussions focused on translating shared visions into actionable state-backed strategies, ensuring policy implementation, and promoting inclusive growth through clean and Renewable energy.

“Emphasis was placed on the crucial need to incorporate local languages in explaining renewable energy concepts to local communities for better understanding and actions.

“The roundtable underscored the significant financial opportunities (approximately N50 billion) in the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) through gender-inclusive approaches, advocating for increased women’s participation (e.g 45% inclusion in decision-making) as a catalyst for project success.

“A strong call was made for investment in youth development in solar technology and management training. The availability of a World Bank $750 million grant for Nigeria which is accessible through Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was highlighted, with a commitment to providing scholarship-funded training for at least 100 Osun youth to foster capacity ownership and position the state as a hub for experienced solar technicians and green job creation.”