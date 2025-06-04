Adeleke didn’t visit Tinubu for defection – Governor’s aide

From left: Dr Deji Adeleke, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

By Shina Abubakar

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, has disclosed that the Adeleke dynasty’s visit to President Bola Tinubu.

This is as the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State said its 2026 gubernatorial ticket is not for sale.

It would be recalled that pictures of Governor Ademola Adeleke, his elder brother, Dr Deji Adeleke and nephew, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, visiting President Bola Tinubu in Lagos State on Tuesday went viral on the internet, suggesting that the governor is seeking to join the ruling party.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Olawale said the visit said talks of defection are just media speculation, saying the visit is just a courtesy call on the President.

“The media speculation about likely or imminent defection is fake news. Governor Adeleke remains a member and leader of the PDP in Osun state.

“The visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a routine courtesy visit. Any reading of defection agenda into the visit is mere fake news”, the statement clarified.

Meanwhile, the APC, speaking with newsmen through the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said the party’s ticket is not for sale to anyone, saying Adeleke is not a member of the APC.

In his words, “I’m saying this categorically that the APC ticket is not for sale. As a matter of fact, as of today, we don’t see Adeleke as a member or part of the APC as a party. Let me be sincere with you: the APC in Osun is the party to beat.

“I want to tell you that if not for the fear of the unknown that is disturbing the Adeleke family and the PDP, they wouldn’t have been showing the intention of coming to the APC.

“Now that the Adeleke family has seen that their tenure is already terminated, come August 08, 2026, we are driving away the PDP from the Osun government, and we want to appeal to our people to remain calm. There is no space for PDP or Adeleke in the APC”, he added.

Vanguard News