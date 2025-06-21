ADA Ahead of 2027: Intrigues as anti-Tinubu coalition divided over plan for new party

File image.

By Luminous Jannamike

The anti-Tinubu coalition, a group of prominent opposition figures, is grappling with internal divisions over a proposal to register a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

While some members are pushing for the creation of ADA, others argue that it is a distraction from the coalition’s main objective: Strengthening the opposition through unity and consolidation.

Reliable sources within the coalition told Sunday Vanguard in Abuja that the push for ADA is being led by a splinter group. Their actions have been described by others as ‘misleading’ and a ‘distraction’ from the coalition’s wider goals.

One source said, “As you know, we’ve discussed the importance of strengthening the opposition. I don’t believe this issue warrants any further consideration. My advice is to simply ignore it. It’s a distraction.

“By the end of this week, the coalition will have finalised everything. We must stay focused and not let distractions derail our efforts.”

The coalition’s application to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ADA’s registration was submitted on June 19, 2025 and received on June 20.

The application, signed by Protem National Chairman, Chief Akin A. Rickets, included a detailed manifesto, constitution, and party symbols.

However, an insider offered clarity on the coalition’s main direction, explaining the internal process.

The source told Sunday Vanguard, “Forget about those people. It’s false. Here’s the situation: we established two committees.

“One was tasked with investigating the possibility of registering a new party, and the other was to explore the option of joining an existing one.

“Naturally, the process required us to identify a party without legal entanglements or protracted leadership disputes, one whose constitution permits new members to join. We examined several parties.

“Some had legal issues, others had internal management problems, and a few had multiple court cases pending. “Some were unwilling to relinquish their positions to accommodate us, while others simply invited us to join without addressing our concerns.

“Ultimately, we found a suitable party to merge with.

“They had minimal legal issues, which were resolved in time for the merger to proceed.

“The majority of our members agreed to move into this party, while a few remained committed to registering a new party”.

Debate

The coalition has debated for weeks whether to register a new party or merge with an existing one. While some members raised concerns about internal conflicts in established parties, others said forming a new party would give everyone a fair start.

“We’ve concluded that we are joining an existing party. Critical members have already resigned to make room for new leadership. We’re currently finalising the list of leaders who will occupy key positions such as chairman, secretary, organising secretary, and treasurer”, a source said.

The source also commented on the confusion allegedly caused by Dr Umar Ardo, Convener of the League of Northern Democrats, who joined the process late.

“Now, there’s been some confusion caused by an individual named Ardo, who is not a core member of the merger committee”, he said.

“He joined late in the process and attended a couple of meetings. Since our policy was to accommodate as many groups as possible, he was included in the committee for registering a new party.

“However, he has since gone around lobbying for the formation of a new party, disregarding the majority decision in favour of merging with an existing one”.

Despite the formal application for ADA, some coalition members remain sceptical.

“The name-dropping of prominent figures like Atiku and Obi in connection with ADA is unethical and misleading. We are focused on building a strong, inclusive alternative that can serve as a viable option for Nigerians,” a top member of the coalition added.

“The decision to merge with an existing party is seen as a strategic move to consolidate resources, structures, and support.

“The goal is to present a united front that can pose a serious challenge to the ruling party in the next general elections.

“Our primary goal is to create a formidable opposition that can address the needs of Nigerians and provide a credible alternative. We cannot afford to be divided at this critical moment”.

Still, the push for ADA continues to stir tension within the group.

Fresh start

Supporters of the new party say it offers fresh start, free from the baggage of established parties, and could attract a wider base of frustrated voters.

A member of the splinter faction told Sunday Vanguard, “Starting a new party allows us to build from the ground up, ensuring that all members have an equal say in shaping its future.

“This is an opportunity to create a truly inclusive and transparent political platform.”

Despite these arguments, many coalition members are sticking with the decision to merge.

They believe it is a more realistic and efficient way to strengthen the opposition.

“Merging with an existing party allows us to leverage their structures and resources. It’s a more efficient way to achieve our goals and present a united front. We must remain united and focused on our shared objectives. The future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on our ability to present a strong and credible opposition,” one source said.

As the coalition moves to finalise its strategy, the internal rift over ADA poses a risk to its unity.

With a self-imposed deadline to conclude talks by the end of the week, its credibility as a strong alternative rests on how quickly these divisions can be resolved.

The coming days will be critical as the coalition works through its internal disputes and tries to position itself as a serious contender in Nigeria’s political future, especially with the 2027 elections on the horizon.