Actress Bolaji Ogunmola recounts surviving POP ceiling collapse, car accident

Nollywood actress and producer Bolaji Ogunmola has shared a chilling account of how she narrowly escaped death twice in the month of May.

Taking to Instagram, Ogunmola posted a collage of photos titled “May Dump,” where she revealed that she was involved in a car accident and also witnessed the sudden collapse of her sitting room’s Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling—all within the same month.

“To everyone whom I didn’t return their calls and messages… life was happening,” she wrote. “I am well, and everyone is okay. Don’t just say sorry, just ask for my account number please or send a new car. Happy New Month, family.”

The actress, who has appeared in numerous Nollywood films and TV series, apologised to fans and friends for her recent silence.

She reassured them that despite the back-to-back traumatic incidents, she was safe and doing well.

The heartfelt post sparked an outpouring of love and support in her comment section from both fans and fellow industry colleagues.

Vanguard News