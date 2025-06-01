ACF commiserates with Niger, Kano over tragedies

Flag-of-the-Arewa-Consultative-Forum

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has commiserated with the people of Niger and Kano states over the Mokwa flood incidence and the Dakatsalle traffic disasters.

ACF, in a statement by Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary, said it was jolted by news of two tragedies, “Niger State had experienced a devastating flood, a few days ago, and involved an unprecedented flood which claimed many lives, destroyed property and disrupted livelihoods, submerged homes and other critical infrastructure, disrupted the haulage of goods, including foodstuff, to and from the southwestern states of Nigeria.”

“The Dakatsalle, Kano State, road traffic accident involved the state’s contingent of athletes, officials and journalists returning from a sports festival at Ogun State. Beyond its grim statistics of total loss of at least 20 lives, details of the Dakatsalle tragedy are yet to be known.”

“ ACF deeply mourns the lives lost, prays to Almighty God to provide succour to survivors to enable them to remain resilient, with necessary strength to rebuild lives and livelihoods. May the injured return good health soonest. ACF prays that the tragic experiences will not be repeated anywhere in the states and indeed the country.”

With regards to the Mokwa tragedy, ACF said it had drawn attention to predictions of the possible occurrence of such floods and called on authorities at local, state and federal levels to ensure that adequate pro-active measures are taken to mitigate the impact of such phenomenon by way of massive public enlightenment and awareness campaigns to people in flood-prone areas preparatory to the negative effects expected.

“ACF believes that there is still time to prepare for such predictable events, even if beyond human control. ACF therefore reiterates its call for adequate preparations by all concerned, to ensure that devastating consequences as witnessed at Mokwa will be minimised. ACF hereby repeats its call on public emergency agencies, aid organisations, etc., to stock-up on essential resources with which to serve all who may come to need same, assist vulnerable communities with preparations, clear drainages and repair of related infrastructure, ensure strict enforcement of regulatory planning codes, town regional and environmental regulations.”

“ ACF also calls on citizens to observe sound environmental and hygienic practices, respect regulatory codes, laws and regulations, unblock drainages and water channels and desist from indiscriminate damping of refuse in unauthorised places. May God Almighty continue to protect our peoples and communities from natural and human induced calamities,” the statement added.

Vanguard News