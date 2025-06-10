Accident victims in viral video treated, discharged — FMC Abuja

Federal Medical Cebtre, Jabi, Abuja.

…Says 8 personnel facing probe over alleged neglect

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja—The Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Abuja, said all the accident victims alleged to have been abandoned by its personnel in the trending video on social media,have been treated and discharged.

However, the hospital, which regretted that the video depicted it negatively contrary to what it stands for and has been known for over the years, disclosed that eight of its personnel, including two doctors, two nurses, two attendants were facing investigation over allegation of negligence, vowing that anyone found for dereliction of duty would be held accountable.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, at the hospital’s premises in Abuja, the hospital’s Head,Clinical Services, Dr. Bioku Muftau, reiterated the zero tolerance policy of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, insisting that it had maintained standards in terms of patients’ care over the years.

He said: “At least, the patient with the injury on the head was okay before he left. He was stabilised the same day and he left the hospital.”

He regretted the incident in the viral video, saying the findings of an investigation ordered by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, would be made public upon conclusion, appealing to the public to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned.

According to him, “We are aware of the online video that tries to negatively portray the image of the hospital. And because of that, we have to quickly set up an investigative committee to look into the incident that happened on that day, precisely on June 6, 2025.

“So, what is going on is that we are going to investigate thoroughly, so that we get to know what we found. But for this hospital, we don’t take the complaints of patients or relatives with levity. As a matter of fact, the hospital has various platforms to table complaints through.

“All the staff that were there in emergency unit on that particular day are going to be investigated. All of them—nurses, attendants, doctors—will be investigated.

“On a regular basis, we do organisational culture training, we do activities training for our staff. In fact, in the next two weeks or thereabouts, the new staff that were recruited are going to be trained.

”The policy of this hospital for a long time, since the directive from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, was that no hospital, none of its hospitals, all over the country, should reject any patient that is brought in an emergency. So, that one we have kept. In fact, in that emergency, even if the bed is full, the precaution is that we always prepare for the emergency.

“But for now, we make effective use of that emergency. I mean, we decongest as regularly as possible, so that we don’t reject any patient. Even if there is a mass casualty today, it would be taken care of.”

“At worst, we make some adaptations, we don’t reject patients. So, from the National Emergency Management and Ambulance System, we have just been enrolled into that program. Even before that, we were not rejecting any patient.

“Even indigent patients or unknown patients were treated in this hospital. Some patients are brought in unconscious and unknown.”