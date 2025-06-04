Abuja, 3 states face blackout as AEDC workers issue strike notice

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Workers at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, have issued a two-week ultimatum to the management of the company to resolve lingering disputes or face immediate strike action.

The two in-house workers’ unions in separate letters to the management said if the disputes were not resolved they would resume the industrial action suspended in November, 2024.

AEDC supplies electricity to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States.

The National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, in their letters accused AEDC of failing to honour agreements reached with the unions last year.

While NUEE in its letter signed by Assistant General Secretary, Liaison, Opaluwa Simeon said it was ready to resume the strike action immediately, the SSAEAC in its letter signed by Deputy General Secretary (Corporate Communications), Rosemary Odeh gave the management a two-week deadline to resolve the issues.

The unresolved issues listed by the unions include non-remittance of pension deduction for 16 months; non-implementation of the national minimum wage; non-promotion and the continuous stagnation of members of staff for over 10 years; non-confirmation of staff on acting appointment; non-regularization and proper placement of appointments.

Others are refusal to convert ad-hoc staff to permanent status; the complete collapse of health services owing to the non-payment of hospitals bills; undue board’s interference with the day to day running of the company; non-remittance of 10 months PAYE; refusal to complete the work on review of conditions of service; non-implementation of the already completed work on career path; non-payment of union check off dues and other third-party deductions; and non-payment of 2024 productivity bonus.

NUEE in its letter stated: “It is worthy of note to remind you that workers, within the last 90 days, have raised the company’s collection by over 95 billion. This milestone was achieved through dedicated services without the provision of necessary working materials, Business Districts are no longer funded.

“It is also worthy of note that we have significantly lost a huge number of members to death owing to pressure and precarious work conditions.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby put on notice of our readiness to resume the suspended action on the 27th November, 2024, and this shall commence anytime from the date of the receipt of this letter without an additional notice”.