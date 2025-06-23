ABUAD emerges 84th best varsity globally

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— THE Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, has emerged as the 84th best university in the world, 3rd in Africa and 1st in Nigeria, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025 report.

The acting Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Olasupo Ijabadeniyi disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti at a press conference over the weekend.

Professor Ijabadeniyi stated that the outstanding performance is attributed to the resilience, hard work and leadership of the renowned legal luminary and founder of the University, Aare Afe Babalola.

He noted that ABUAD is the only fully residential university in Nigeria and the only institution with students from all 36 states of the federation and foreign countries, while it has full NUC accreditation and professional bodies in its 44 programmes.

His words: “It had also been ranked as number one in Africa in Sustainable Development Goal in SDG 13 (Climate Change), with a score of 83.1%, number one in SDG 7 (Affordable & Clean Energy), with a score of 83.3%, number 2 in Africa in SDG 1 (No Poverty), with a score of 87.9%, number three in Africa in SDG 17 (Partnership For Goals), with a score of 92.4%.

“ABUAD is the only institution in Nigeria, and possibly Africa, with 124- -Unit Industries, (Research Park), the only university with a sophisticated 400-bed Multi-System Hospital, Independent Power Plant, IPP for regular and uninterrupted power supply, the only institution where fees for the study of Agriculture is reduced by 50%, and N250,000 later given to every Agric graduate to start their farming businesses upon completion of studies.”

Meanwhile, the university has tasked the government at all levels for immediate reconstruction of Ado-Ijan Road, describing the road as a death trap for users.

Ijabadeniyi said: “The role played by Aare Afe Babalola in the maintenance of the stretch of Ado-Ijan Road from St. Paul’s Church to this university between 2009 and 2019 is in the public domain.

“The same goes for the Ado-Ekiti Cargo Airport where he has invested billions of Naira to make it functional. The maintenance of Ado-Ijan Road and the functionality of the Ado-Ekiti Cargo Airport is certainly beyond his capacity bearing in mind the quantum of projects he has embarked upon in the overall interest of the state.”

“Because of this, the time has come for both the Federal and Ekiti State governments to see to the immediate re-construction of the Ado-ljan Road and the completion of the Ado-Ekiti Cargo Airport.

“The road has become worrisome and it’s also a testament to the type of government we have. During campaigns, you see them gallivanting, coming to Baba (Afe Babalola) to prostrate but after the campaign and election, you won’t see them again.”