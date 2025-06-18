Abia govt accuses ex-gov Ikpeazu of inciting political unrest

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

…Warns of consequences

By Steve Oko, UMUAHIA

The Abia State Government has accused the immediate past governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and his ex-aides of engaging in inciting comments capable of igniting political unrest in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, in a strong-worded statement, said that remarks by the former governor and his former aides during a recent political gathering in his Obingwa country home were capable of rupturing the prevailing peace in the state.

But eight former appointees of Ikpeazu in a statement jointly signed by his former commissioner for information, Okiyi Kalu, and others faulted the current administration and accused it of double standards.

They insisted that it was their constitutional right to express themselves without fear or intimidation.

Meanwhile, highlighting the grave implications and consequences of unguarded comments and the violation of the ban on political campaigns, the State Government called for restraint, warning that it would not sit idly and watch people break the law.

The statement read in part: “The Abia State Government wishes to bring to public attention a disturbing development involving the former governor of the state, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, who, a few days ago, convened a politically charged gathering at his Umuobiakwa residence in Obingwa Local Government Area. This assembly, featuring his former aides, political associates, and a cross-section of locals, was not only ill-timed but also clearly violates constitutional provisions and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines regulating political campaigns in Nigeria.

“Though Dr Ikpeazu fell short of formally declaring his political ambition, his direct instruction to his audience to ‘deliver their booths and units’ during upcoming elections unmistakably signals the start of a political campaign, an act that constitutes a breach of INEC’s established rules. He went further to make a veiled comment about his expertise in elections …, forgetting that it failed him in the 2023 senatorial race where he placed a distant 3rd.”

The statement said that while the state government acknowledged citizens’ rights for free speech and association, such rights must not be abused.

“As a government anchored on the principles of rule of law, democratic values, and respect for citizens’ rights to free speech and association, we acknowledge the former governor’s right to express himself. However, we must emphasise that such rights must be exercised responsibly and strictly within the bounds of the law.

“It is, therefore, preposterous that Dr Ikpeazu chose to exploit this illegal platform not only to mobilise politically but also to launch a vicious tirade of misinformation and attacks against the current administration. Such reckless commentary not only disrespects the office he once held but also has the dangerous potential of inciting unrest and destabilising the peace Abians currently enjoy.

“We find this conduct unbecoming of a former governor who, more than anyone else, should understand the weight of his words and the importance of sustaining a peaceful environment.”

The statement said that the preoccupation of the current administration, led by Gov. Alex Otti, was how to rebuild Abia from the ruins of misgovernance, and it would not be distracted.

“The current administration under Governor Alex Otti is focused on rebuilding Abia State from the ruins of misgovernance and restoring public trust in leadership. We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s journey where distractions would not be tolerated.

“At a time when every well-meaning Abian is called to support the government in delivering the dividends of democracy, it is regrettable that Dr Ikpeazu and his political allies have chosen the path of provocation and incitement.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the numerous Abians who have voiced their displeasure over this development. We urge all peace-loving citizens to remain calm and law-abiding and not be drawn into the antics of those who had their chance to build Abia but squandered it.”

It warned of severe consequences of any attempt by anybody to rupture the peace of the state.

“While the government frowns at this irresponsible behaviour by the former governor and his co-travellers, we want to issue a final warning that the ban on campaigns has not been lifted and anyone campaigning now is breaking the law and trying to heat up the polity. Government will not sit idly by and allow that to happen.

“Let it be known that this administration remains resolute in its commitment to good governance, peace, and security. We will continue to protect the rights of all citizens while using all legal instruments at our disposal to ensure that Abia State remains stable, secure, and peaceful. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.”