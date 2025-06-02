Abia APC chair praises Tinubu’s economic reforms

…Criticizes Otti Over Plan to Convert Government House to Hotel

By Steve Oko – Umuahia

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as pivotal in revitalizing Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on Sunday at the inauguration of the Abia State Renewed Hope Partners in Bende—an initiative by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu—Dr. Ononogbu said the nation’s economy is beginning to show signs of improvement due to President Tinubu’s policies.

He highlighted the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates as key policy decisions that have earned the commendation of international organizations such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, these reforms have significantly increased government revenue, thereby facilitating massive federal infrastructure projects across the country.

Ononogbu urged members of the Renewed Hope Partners in Abia to work in synergy with the APC to educate Nigerians on the achievements of the Tinubu administration. He also called on estranged APC members in the state to return and support the party, stressing the importance of unity in achieving both state and national goals.

“We must work together to spread the Renewed Hope message, ensure the re-election of President Tinubu, and reposition the APC to take over the government of Abia State,” he stated.

Commenting on Governor Alex Otti’s administration, the APC chairman acknowledged improvements in road infrastructure, which he said are better than those of Otti’s predecessors. However, he criticized the government for a lack of transparency in contract awards and execution.

Dr. Ononogbu also condemned the Governor’s continued use of his private residence instead of the Government House, accusing him of poor judgment and misplaced priorities.

This follows Governor Otti’s recent disclosure that the New Abia Government House, constructed under former Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, was poorly built and uninhabitable. Otti alleged that his predecessor hurriedly commissioned an uncompleted and unsafe structure on the eve of his departure, citing security risks and structural concerns.

Dr. Ononogbu further criticized Otti’s proposal to convert the Government House into a five-star hotel, calling it an ill-advised move that does not reflect the pressing needs of Abians.