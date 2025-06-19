Abia Airport: Landowners denounce govt ‘lies’, insist case still in court

Abia Gov Alex Otti

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Abia Airport project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state, has sparked further controversy, with landowners and community representatives condemning what they call “blatant lies and confusion” surrounding the acquisition of their ancestral land and the subsequent compensation process.

Accusations of government manipulation, incorrect land measurements and questionable representation are fuelling growing dissatisfaction among those affected by the ambitious project.

Recall that the matter is in court and a state High Court sitting in Okpualangwa had ordered the state government to stay further action on the land matter pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The suit was brought by some Nsulu landowners, challenging the state govenment’s plan to take over their land for the proposed airport project without due process.

In a statement by Mr. Azu Ogbuokri, yesterday, the Nsulu Airport landowners rejected recent statements made by one Uzo Azubuike, calling him a “government lackey” with no legitimate claim to represent their interests.

They claimed that Azubuike, who owns no land in the project area, is simply a tool of the Abia State government, appointed to a government-created “landowners” group to advance the government’s agenda, to the detriment of the actual land owners.

“We stand firm on our demands,” Ogbuokri said, reiterating the landowners’ demand for a reduction in the overall land size set aside for the airport, complete transparency in the acquisition process, and a fair and equitable method of compensation.

He also reminded that the matter is in court.

He specifically urged community members to disregard Azubuike’s recent comments about a “new arrangement” for compensation payments.

The landowners’ outrage stemmed from conflicting narratives about the compensation process.

A document circulating and attributed to landowners, dated June 12, 2025, talked of an alleged meeting with Abia State government officials at Government House, Umuahia.

The document stated that the governor has “graciously approved the committee’s recommendations on compassionate grounds” and advised landowners to prepare to sign indemnity certificates.

This document, combined with previous assurances, heightened the landowners’ suspicion.

However, the actual landowners on the ground have reacted with scepticism and derision to this announcement, accusing the government of outright deception.

According to them, “You need a thousand lies to cover one lie told,” said a landowner, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressing a sentiment shared by many in the community.

“The governor claimed he had paid all landowners. Why does he require a second approval to pay the same landowners? What will you say to those who absolve the governor and blame his aides?”

“The spread of contradictory information adds to the scepticism. While Azubuike previously urged landowners to sign indemnity forms, he has now seemingly reversed course, advising them to postpone going to Umuahia for documentation until negotiations are completed.”

“This abrupt shift in messaging has only served to increase distrust and suspicion of the entire process,” he added.

The landowners stated that Azubuike was “trying to brush up the confusion they created” and called into question the legitimacy of his representation and the meeting he claims to have held.

“He is not saying anything new, just trying to get out of the mess they have created. I am curious about the landowners he claims to represent, as well as where he met them,” the landowner added.

The dispute demonstrates the complexities and potential pitfalls of large-scale ancestral land acquisition projects.

Another landowner, said: “The landowners’ grievances extend beyond financial compensation to issues of transparency, fairness, and genuine community representation.

“The future of the Abia Airport project is uncertain, with the landowners’ continued opposition posing a significant barrier to its progress,” he added.

It is unclear whether the Abia State government will be able to address the legitimate concerns of the Nsulu Airport Landowners and restore trust in the acquisition process.

The situation emphasises the critical importance of open communication, transparent negotiations, and equitable compensation in ensuring the success and long-term viability of development projects affecting local communities, even though the matter is still in court.