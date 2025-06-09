9 countries with shortest years to obtain citizenship for immigrants

By Igwe Patrick

For many individuals seeking to relocate to countries abroad, often referred to as “Japa” in Nigerian circles, the length of time it takes to attain citizenship is a key consideration.

Motivated by factors such as economic instability, limited opportunities, or security concerns, prospective migrants are increasingly drawn to countries that offer a faster, more accessible path to citizenship.

Below are nine countries known for having some of the shortest naturalization timelines.

Vanuatu

This is another country providing a fast-track to citizenship, typically taking around one to four months. This remote island nation in the South Pacific is quiet and peaceful, known for its natural beauty and low-key lifestyle. The process is efficient and straightforward, appealing to those looking for a fast, tropical alternative.

St. Kitts & Nevis

Also has a relatively quick process, offering citizenship in approximately two to nine months. This twin-island country in the Caribbean is stable, English-speaking, and popular with those seeking a serene, tax-friendly lifestyle. The application process is well-established and typically smooth.

Grenada

Grenada is another Caribbean destination where you can become a citizen in roughly three to four months. Known for its safety and charm, Grenada offers easy travel access, a calm pace of life, and a strong passport for international mobility. The process is streamlined and supported by clear regulations.

Antigua & Barbuda

This is yet another country offering citizenship in about three to four months as well. These islands are peaceful, naturally beautiful, and ideal for people looking to settle somewhere relaxed and English-speaking. With straightforward paperwork and a reliable approval process, it’s a practical option for fast citizenship.

Turkey

This is a European country that allows you to obtain citizenship in about three to six months, primarily through property acquisition or other forms of investment. Turkey is culturally rich, strategically located between Europe and Asia, and offers a good mix of modern amenities and traditional life. It’s a stable country with a clear legal path for naturalization.

Dominican Republic

They offer citizenship within two to three years under its residency program. It’s a Spanish-speaking Caribbean country with diverse landscapes and a large expat community. The process is relatively flexible and works well for retirees or remote workers who can show steady income or ties to the country.

Argentina

Argentina stands out by allowing citizenship after just two years of residency. You don’t need to make a large investment, but you’ll need to demonstrate ties to the country and pass some basic integration requirements. Argentina is culturally rich, friendly, and affordable, though bureaucracy can sometimes be slow.

Mexico

Mexico aallows for citizenship after two years of legal residency, especially if you’re from a Latin American or Iberian country, or if you’ve married a Mexican citizen. It’s one of the easier and more welcoming paths to citizenship in North America. The country is vast and diverse, with many safe regions for expats.

Peru

The South American country offers citizenship after two years of legal residency. Applicants need to show basic knowledge of Spanish and Peruvian culture, but the requirements are not overly strict. It’s a culturally rich country with both bustling cities and serene rural landscapes. The process is clear, and many expats find the lifestyle enjoyable.

Vanguard News