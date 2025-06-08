8 countries in Europe with visa fees under ₦150,000 for Nigerians

Visa fees and application requirements are often major hurdles for Nigerians seeking to explore new countries in Europe.

While Europe may seem out of reach for budget travelers, several countries on the continent offer relatively affordable visa fees—under ₦150,000—making it easier for Nigerians to pursue tourism, business, study, or family visits.

This article lists eight countries in Europe outside the Schengen Area where Nigerian passport holders can apply for visas without breaking the bank.

1. Ireland

Visa Fee: €60 for single entry; €100 for multiple entry

While Ireland is not part of the Schengen Area, it remains a top destination for education, tourism, and business. Applicants must pay additional service fees, but the base visa fee is relatively low

2. Croatia

Visa Fee: €90

Though Croatia joined the Schengen Area in 2023, its visa application process and fees remain accessible. It’s an emerging tourist destination known for its coastline and historic towns.

3. Romania

Visa Fee: €80

Romania is known for its castles and scenic landscapes. It’s not part of the Schengen zone but still offers an affordable visa for Nigerian travelers.

4. Bulgaria

Visa Fee: €80

While not in the Schengen zone, Bulgaria’s rich cultural heritage and Black Sea resorts attract budget-conscious tourists.

5. Cyprus

Visa Fee: €60

Cyprus offers scenic beaches and a blend of European and Middle Eastern cultures. The visa is valid for short stays and comes with a relatively low fee.

6. Serbia

Visa Fee: €60

Serbia is an underrated European gem with a vibrant cultural scene. The affordable visa fee makes it attractive for Nigerian visitors.

7. Ukraine

Visa Fee: $20

Although Ukraine is currently navigating conflict zones, parts of the country remain accessible. E-visa processing resumed in early 2025, making it an option again.

8. Georgia

Visa Fee: $20

Georgia is popular for its natural beauty, hospitable culture, and affordability. The online visa process is quick and traveler-friendly.

